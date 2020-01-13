Ethan Slater Has Joined the Cast of Classic Stage Company's ASSASSINS

Classic Stage Company (CSC; Artistic Director, John Doyle) has announced that Ethan Slater will join their John Doyle-directed upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer.



Also featured in the cast are previously announced actors including Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal), as John Hinckley, Jr.; Tavi Gevinson (Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth and Ivo van Hove's production of The Crucible), as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, Twelfth Night at CSC), as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof, Fun Home), as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale ("American Crime Story," American Son), as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical), as Giuseppe Zangara; and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos), as Leon Czolgosz.



Single tickets for the production-which runs April 2 - May 17 at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater at Classic Stage Company (136 E. 13th St, New York)-go on sale for the general public tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, at Noon.



Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed, having staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures (at CSC in 2017) and Road Show (at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011)-to wide acclaim. It is sure to be a highlight of Sondheim's 90th birthday year.



A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. When the musical made its Broadway debut in 2004, The New York Times wrote that Assassins has "acquired a new point of connection with contemporary culture...[through] that imaginary constitutional amendment to which these antiheroes subscribe so ardently: the right to be famous."

Assassins will conclude Classic Stage Company's 2019-20 season, which exhumes and interrogates the anxieties of the past in a series of chilling works. It opened with an acclaimed new production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth (October 10-December 15), directed by Doyle, and starring Corey Stoll and his wife Nadia Bowers as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth; and continues with two new adaptations of canonical works of gothic horror, presented in repertory: Dracula by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Bram Stoker, directed by Sarna Lapine (January 16 - March 8, 2020); and Frankenstein by Tristan Bernays, based on the novel by Mary Shelley, directed by Timothy Douglas (January 30 - March 8, 2020).



Additional casting for Assassins will be announced as the production approaches.



About Ethan Slater



Ethan Slater is an actor/writer in NYC. Broadway: SpongeBob SquarePants (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards; Tony nomination). Other theater includes: Diner (DTC), Claudio Quest, Who's Your Baghdaddy, PEMDAS, and more. TV/Film: "Fosse/Verdon" "Murphy Brown" "Instinct" "Law & Order: SVU" and "The SpongeBob Musical: Live Onstage"; Evol, Lightning Bugs in a Jar, Kurt. (upcoming), New Mayor of New York. Education: Vassar College.







