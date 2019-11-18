Wake Up With BWW 11/18: THE INHERITANCE Opening Night Photos, Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, The Inheritance officially opened on Broadway. Check out all of our coverage from the big day below, including video and photos from the red carpet, reviews, and more!

Tonight, Roundabout Theatre Company will present a one-night only Benefit Reading of The Importance of Being Earnest starring Angela Lansbury as "Lady Bracknell." Th cast also includes Annaleigh Ashford, Daniel Davis, John Glover, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell, Simon Jones, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, and Tom Rhoads.

We've got your first look at Dear Evan Hansen in the West End! Check out the photos below including stars Sam Tutty as Evan Hansen, Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, and Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana Beck.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad Perform 'Let It Go' at a London Gay Nightclub in This Fun Must-Watch Video!

by Stage Tube

The stars of Frozen 2 hit up Heaven, a gay nightclub in London, during their Frozen 2 tour. Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, took the stage and performed a ridiculously fun rendition of Let It Go.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Day of THE INHERITANCE

by TV - Red Carpets

Directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's 'The Crown') and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley, The Inheritance will open today, November 17, 2019.. (more...)

3) George Takei Reveals That His Biggest Purchase Was Money Spent on ALLEGIANCE on Broadway

George Takei recently chatted with The Guardian about his career, personal life, and more. During the Q&A, he revealed that his biggest purchase was his money spent on the musical Allegiance, but he has no regrets about the decision.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes in Hallmark's A HOMECOMING FOR THE HOLIDAYS

by Stage Tube

Laura Osnes will star in the new Hallmark holiday film, A Homecoming For the Holidays, alongside Stephen Huszar.. (more...)

5) A Recent History of Broadway's Two-Part Plays

The acclaimed play, The Inheritance, officially opens at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theater today, November 17, 2019. It begins with a gathering of young, gay New Yorkers. Each has a story aching to come out.... (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Telly Leung

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

The 24 Hour Plays are presented today!

The 24 Hour Plays will honor Academy Award-winning actor Kathy Bates at the 19th Annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala.

The impressive cast will include dynamic duo Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Domińczyk, along with Francesca Ramsey, Lela Loren, Mat Fraser, Josh Hamilton, Brett Gelman, and Kelly AuCoin. Theresa Rebeck and Pippin Parker will direct two of the plays, Gracie Gardner joins the writing team, and Jonathan Coulton will add music to the evening. They join previously announced cast members Maura Tierney, Rachel Dratch, Justin Long, Julie Klausner, Pascale Armand, Justine Lupe, Evan Jonigkeit, Robin de Jesus, Vella Lovell, Genevieve Angelson and Joel Marsh Garland; writers Jesse Eisenberg, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Robert O'Hara; and directors Carolyn Cantor, Taylor Reynolds and Timothy Douglas.

Annaleigh Ashford, Jayne Houdyshell, and more join Angela Lansbury in THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST benefit reading tonight!

Roundabout Theatre Company will present a one-night only Benefit Reading of Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest starring the legendary 5-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury as "Lady Bracknell." Additional casting has been announced including Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford as "Cecily Cardew," Daniel Davis as "Lane," John Glover as "Reverend 2 Canon Chasuble," Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as "Miss Prism," Simon Jones as "Merriman," Hamish Linklater as "John Worthing," Lily Rabe as "Gwendolen Fairfax" and Tom Rhoads as "Algernon Moncrieff."

Michael Wilson will return to Roundabout direct this one-night-only special event.

The reading will take place on Monday, November 18 at 7:30PM at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street).

Opening Night Coverage: The Inheritance officially opened on Broadway yesterday, November 17.

Read all of the reviews here!

Check out our coverage from the red carpet here!

What we're geeking out over: Get A First Look At DEAR EVAN HANSEN On The West End

Check out more photos here!

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen, now playing at the Noël Coward Theatre, currently booking to 2 May 2020.

The cast comprises Sam Tutty as Evan Hansen, Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy and Marcus Harman who will play Evan Hansen at certain performances. They are joined by Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana Beck as well as Tricia Adele-Turner, David Breeds, Haydn Cox, Natalie Kassanga, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, Courtney Stapleton, Alex Thomas-Smith and James Winter.

What we're watching: Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Perform 'Your Song' From MOULIN ROUGE! on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo, the stars of the Broadway musical Moulin Rouge!, recently took the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The duo performed 'Your Song.'

Social Butterfly: Idina Menzel Sings 'Let It Go' With a Young Fan at a FROZEN 2 Tour Stop

During a recent stop on the Frozen 2 cast's London tour, a young fan asked Idina Menzel to sing Let It Go. Menzel obliged, dueting with the child in an aww-worthy performance. Fellow cast member Josh Gad posted the video to his Instagram.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Steven Pasquale, who turns 43 today!

Drama Desk nominee Pasquale last starred on Broadway in AMERICAN SON. He has also appeared in Lincoln Center's JUNK, and opposite Kelli O'Hara in Jason Robert Brown's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY. Before that, he appeared in Neil LaBute's REASONS TO BE PRETTY. The actor also recently took the stage in Encores Off-Center's THE WILD PARTY and in CAROUSEL at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Among his off-Broadway credits are THE INTELLIGENT HOMOSEXUAL'S GUIDE..., A SOLDIER'S PLAY, FAT PIG, BEAUTIFUL CHILD, A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, THE SPITFIRE GRILL, SPINNING INTO BUTTER and the original production of THE WILD PARTY, as well as concert productions of LITTLE FISH and THE SECRET GARDEN. Pasquale is known for his role as 'Sean Garrity' in the TV series RESCUE ME and for his appearances on THE GOOD WIFE, BLOODLINE, UP ALL NIGHT, SIX FEET UNDER and more.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





