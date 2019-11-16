VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings 'Let It Go' With a Young Fan at a FROZEN 2 Tour Stop
During a recent stop on the Frozen 2 cast's London tour, a young fan asked Idina Menzel to sing Let It Go.
Menzel obliged, dueting with the child in an aww-worthy performance.
Fellow cast member Josh Gad posted the video to his Instagram. Check it out below!
Well...this just happened on our London #frozen2 tour because a child asked. God bless @idinamenzel
A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Nov 16, 2019 at 10:05am PST
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.
From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.
