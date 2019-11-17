George Takei Reveals That His Biggest Purchase Was Money Spent on ALLEGIANCE on Broadway

George Takei recently chatted with The Guardian about his career, personal life, and more.

During the Q&A, he revealed that his biggest purchase was his money spent on the musical Allegiance, but he has no regrets about the decision.

"I went overboard on the money I invested in the production of Allegiance," he said. "It did not return, but it was fulfilling that I was able to tell a story that's dear."

Read more on The Guardian.

George Takei is best known for his portrayal of Mr. Sulu in the acclaimed television and film series Star Trek. He's an actor, social justice activist, social media mega-power, star of the upcoming Broadway musical Allegiance, and subject of "To Be Takei," a documentary on his life and career.

Takei's acting career has spanned five decades, with more than 40 feature films and hundreds of television guest-starring roles to his credit. Inspired by his family's experience in United States internment camps, Takei developed Allegiance which made its record-breaking world premiere, at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego in 2012, winning multiple awards. Takei shared a Grammy nomination with Leonard Nimoy in 1987 in the Best Spoken Word or Non-Musical Recording category. Takei also received a star on Hollywood Boulevard's Walk of Fame in 1986. And in 1991 he left his signature and hand print, in cement, in front of Grauman's Chinese Theatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You