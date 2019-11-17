Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE INHERITANCE
The Inheritance officially opened tonight on Broadway!
BroadwayWorld attended the big night and we're taking you on the red carpet in the photos below!
Stars in attendance included George Takei, Anderson Cooper, Judith Light, Matt Bomer, Glenn Close, Jimmy Fallon, Antoni Porowski, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, and many more!
The Inheritance is directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.
Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.
The Broadway cast of Matthew Lopez' epic two-part play features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee for Opening Night performance of "The Inheritance" at the Barrymore Theatre on November 17, 2019 in New York City.
Matthew Lopez
Director Stephen Daldry
Stephen Daldry and Annabel Clare Daldry
Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabal
Eric Nelsen
Ryan Buggle
Paul McGill
Elizabeth Doberneck and David Yazbek
David Yazbek
Victor Garber
George Takei and husband Brad Altman
Eric Kuhn
Tre Ryder
Sandra Bernhard
Anderson Cooper
Priscilla Lopez
Judith Light
Tony Goldwyn
Matt Bomer
Rob Ashford
Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy
Jack Noseworthy
Adam Kantor
Noma Dumezweni
Lena Waithe
Michael Cunningham
Jimmy Fallon
John Cameron Mitchell
Glenn Close
Glenn Close and John Cameron Mitchell
Andy Cohen
Dustin Lance Black
Uma Thurman
Antoni Porowski
Tina Fey
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond
Lynn Ahrens
Lynn Ahrens and Neil Costa
Stephen Flaherty
Stephen Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick
Talia Balsam and John Slattery
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick
Tom Kirdahy
Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Friedman
Joe Murphy and Justin Martin
Â Justin Martin
Joe Murphy and Sonia Friedman
Tom Kirdahy and Anais Mitchell
Jeremy O. Harris
