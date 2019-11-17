Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE INHERITANCE

Nov. 17, 2019  

The Inheritance officially opened tonight on Broadway!

BroadwayWorld attended the big night and we're taking you on the red carpet in the photos below!

Stars in attendance included George Takei, Anderson Cooper, Judith Light, Matt Bomer, Glenn Close, Jimmy Fallon, Antoni Porowski, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, and many more!

The Inheritance is directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.

The Broadway cast of Matthew Lopez' epic two-part play features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee for Opening Night performance of "The Inheritance" at the Barrymore Theatre on November 17, 2019 in New York City.

Theatre Marquee for Opening Night performance of "The Inheritance" at the Barrymore Theatre on November 17, 2019 in New York City.

Matthew Lopez

Matthew Lopez

Matthew Lopez

Director Stephen Daldry

Stephen Daldry and Annabel Clare Daldry

Director Stephen Daldry

Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabal

Eric Nelsen

Eric Nelsen

Ryan Buggle

Ryan Buggle

Paul McGill

Paul McGill

Elizabeth Doberneck and David Yazbek

David Yazbek

Victor Garber

George Takei and husband Brad Altman

George Takei

Eric Kuhn

Eric Kuhn

Tre Ryder

Tre Ryder

Sandra Bernhard

Sandra Bernhard

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper

Priscilla Lopez

Judith Light

Judith Light

Judith Light

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer

Rob Ashford

Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy

Jack Noseworthy

Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy

Adam Kantor

Adam Kantor

Noma Dumezweni

Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe

Michael Cunningham

Michael Cunningham

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon

John Cameron Mitchell

Glenn Close

Glenn Close and John Cameron Mitchell

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

Dustin Lance Black

Dustin Lance Black

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman

Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski

Tina Fey

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Tina Fey

Lynn Ahrens

Lynn Ahrens and Neil Costa

Stephen Flaherty

Stephen Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick

Talia Balsam and John Slattery

Talia Balsam

John Slattery

Talia Balsam and John Slattery

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Tom Kirdahy

Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Friedman

Joe Murphy and Justin Martin

Â Justin Martin

Joe Murphy and Sonia Friedman

Tom Kirdahy and Anais Mitchell

Jeremy O. Harris

Jeremy O. Harris

Jeremy O. Harris

