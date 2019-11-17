Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE INHERITANCE

The Inheritance officially opened tonight on Broadway!

BroadwayWorld attended the big night and we're taking you on the red carpet in the photos below!

Stars in attendance included George Takei, Anderson Cooper, Judith Light, Matt Bomer, Glenn Close, Jimmy Fallon, Antoni Porowski, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, and many more!

The Inheritance is directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.

The Broadway cast of Matthew Lopez' epic two-part play features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for Opening Night performance of "The Inheritance" at the Barrymore Theatre on November 17, 2019 in New York City.



Matthew Lopez



Director Stephen Daldry



Stephen Daldry and Annabel Clare Daldry



Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabal



Eric Nelsen



Ryan Buggle



Paul McGill



Elizabeth Doberneck and David Yazbek



David Yazbek



Victor Garber



George Takei and husband Brad Altman



Eric Kuhn



Tre Ryder



Sandra Bernhard



Anderson Cooper



Priscilla Lopez



Judith Light



Tony Goldwyn



Matt Bomer



Rob Ashford



Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy



Jack Noseworthy



Adam Kantor



Noma Dumezweni



Lena Waithe



Michael Cunningham



Jimmy Fallon



John Cameron Mitchell



Glenn Close



Glenn Close and John Cameron Mitchell



Andy Cohen



Dustin Lance Black



Uma Thurman



Antoni Porowski



Tina Fey



Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond



Lynn Ahrens



Lynn Ahrens and Neil Costa



Stephen Flaherty



Stephen Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick



Talia Balsam and John Slattery



Talia Balsam



Sarah Jessica Parker



Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick



Matthew Broderick



Tom Kirdahy



Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Friedman



Joe Murphy and Justin Martin



Â Justin Martin



Joe Murphy and Sonia Friedman



Tom Kirdahy and Anais Mitchell



Jeremy O. Harris



