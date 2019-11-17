VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes in Hallmark's A HOMECOMING FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Laura Osnes will star in the new Hallmark holiday film, A Homecoming For the Holidays, alongside Stephen Huszar.

The movie follows country singer Charlotte (Osnes) who is home for the holidays and brother Ryan's fellow ex-soldier Matt (Huszar) is in town. Writing her new album, Charlotte works with Matt to build a house for a friend in town.

Watch the preview below!

Laura Osnes was last seen on Broadway in Bandstand. Previously, she starred as the title role in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Astaire Award nominations). She also starred in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony Award nomination), creating the role at Asolo Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse (San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award). She appeared as Hope Harcourt in the Tony Award winning revival of Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire Award nominations) and Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific, and made her Broadway debut as Sandy in the most recent revival of Grease.

Other New York/regional credits include the Broadway-bound musical The Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse; The Threepenny Opera (Drama Desk Award nomination) at Atlantic Theater Company; City Center Encores! productions of The Band Wagon, Randy Newman's Faust, and Pipe Dream; The Sound of Music in concert at Carnegie Hall; Carousel opposite Steven Pasquale at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Broadway: Three Generations at the Kennedy Center.

On television, she has been seen on the CBS series "Elementary," in the HBO pilot "The Miraculous Year," Sondheim: The Birthday Concert at Avery Fisher Hall, HBO's documentary SIX BY SONDHEIM and "The Kennedy Center Honors" salutes to Barbara Cook (2011) and Dustin Hoffman (2012).





