Review Roundup: THE INHERITANCE Opens on Broadway; Updating Live!

The Inheritance officially opened tonight on Broadway!

The Inheritance is directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.

The Broadway cast of Matthew Lopez' epic two-part play features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Chris Jones, New York Daily News: "The Inheritance" invites comparison to Tony Kushner's "Angels in America," although it does not similarly concern itself with intersectional political ideologies and crises of religious faith. "The Inheritance" remains a fundamentally intermural look at the gay community - the only female character in the show, played by Lois Smith, is a semi-mystical figure defined entirely in terms of her surrogate sons - and its existential ambitions are less expansive. Still, it reveals a deep advocacy for community responsibility and shares a world view with one of Kushner's most central notions, that the smallest indivisible human unit is two.

Adam Feldman, TimeOut: A certain amount of imperfection is built into ambition on this scale. The Inheritance is longer than it needs to be, yet the discussion of modern issues sometimes feels thin; the second part, which departs more freely from the Howard's End template, is less assured than the first (despite a welcome late cameo by the formidable Lois Smith), and its framing devices are overfamiliar, especially toward the finale. But at its best, as in the unforgettable sequence that concludes the first half, it taps into a profound sense of loss and a yearning for connection. If progress has come at a cost, The Inheritance is a play about remembering and honoring one's debts. As such, it feels-to quote one of its characters-like a necessary haunting.

Jeremy Gerard, Theater News Online: With its unself-conscious blend of narration and performance, of tell and show, as well as most of the brilliant company playing multiple roles, The Inheritance put me in mind of another legendary two-parter. Not, as some have suggested, Tony Kushner's Angels in America, but the Royal Shakespeare Company's adaptation of Charles Dickens's Nicholas Nickelby. For it is not so much a "gay fantasia," as Kushner called his epic work, as it is a tale told, planted in reality yet suffused with sorrow that, almost undetected, transmutes into hope.

Johnny Oleksinski, NY Post: The first part takes a while to click in. The use of author E.M. Forster as a narrator, the ensemble chirpily finishing each others' sentences and the abundance of graphic sex-talk can grow cloying. The play finds its soul near the end of the first portion, which is a well-earned tearjerker. To reveal much of Part 2 would rob the drama of its suspense. As the story moves forward, the 15 actors embody a clown car of different characters. The most heart-wrenching are Adam, an actor Toby falls in love with, and Leo, a male escort who's a dead ringer for Adam. Both men are played by Samuel Levine, who, as Leo, gives a moving and truthful performance of someone in immense pain.

