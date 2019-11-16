VIDEO: Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Perform 'Your Song' From MOULIN ROUGE! on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Last night, Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo, the stars of the Broadway musical Moulin Rouge!, took the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The duo performed 'Your Song.'

Check out the video below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

The design team includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The cast includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.





