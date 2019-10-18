Wake Up With BWW 10/18: THE SOUND INSIDE and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, The Sound Inside opened on Broadway and Little Shop of Horrors opened off-Broadway. Read the reviews for both below!

It's a beautiful Bikini Bottom Day because Spongebob is returning! Many original cast members of the Broadway production will reunite to film the show for Nickelodeon!

Hamilton is holding a special #Ham4Ham performance on October 31! All tickets will be $10 each and available via a lottery!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

For the second year in a row, Hamilton will host a special fan performance on Thursday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, with all tickets for the 7:00pm performance being sold for $10.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee & More Will Reunite to Film SPONGEBOB for Nickelodeon

Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will reunite to film the show for television in front of a live theater audience. The live television production will capture all-new depths of theatrical innovation where the power of optimism really can save the world. The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will air on Nickelodeon this December.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Takes on Giuliani in MAMMA MIA! Song Parody

by Stage Tube

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow takes on Giuliani in a parody of the title song from Mamma Mia!. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

The Longacre Theatre was the place to be last night as the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate an opening night worth of the gods. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical officially arrived yesterday, October 16, 2019.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look at Jake Levy as Dmitry in the National Tour of ANASTASIA

Jake Levy has assumed the role of Dmitry on the national tour of Anastasia beginning on October 8th at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

A Bronx Tale 2019-20 tour kicks off tonight!

Nick Fradiani will play Lorenzo, with Jeff Brooks as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina and George Vickers V as Tyrone.

Anthony Cipolla and Trey Alexander Murphy will play Young Calogero.

Completing the cast is Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lauren Celentano, Tyler Dema, Bryan Dougherty, Adam Grabau, Mairys Joaquin, Breia Kelley, Christopher Miles, Brett Pederson, Dan Rosenbaum, Benjamin Sears, Mark Sippel, Johanna Taylor, Shaun Leslie Thomas, Joey Trombino, Darius Vines, Rhys Williams and Nathan Wright.

Reviews:

The Sound Inside on Broadway - read reviews here!

Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway - read reviews here!

BWW Exclusive: Listen to Track from Michael Friedman's THIS BEAUTIFUL CITY Album

Ghostlight Records and The Civilians will release the first three premiere albums of The Michael Friedman Collection- available for streaming and download on Friday, October 18. The Great Immensity, The Abominables, and This Beautiful City are all written (or co-written) and directed by Steve Cosson and feature music and lyrics by Michael Friedman. This extraordinary long-term project will eventually comprise the premiere recordings of nine musicals from the beloved late Obie Award-winning songwriter Michael Friedman. The albums will be available at www.ghostlightrecords.com/michaelfriedman.html.

Set Your DVR...

Julie Andrews will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN tonight!

What we're watching: See Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, & Jeremy Jordan in the AMERICAN SON Trailer

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, the Netflix Television Event AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.

Social Butterfly: Tony Nominee Jenn Colella Will Depart COME FROM AWAY in November

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Jenn Colella, original cast member of Come From Away, will depart the musical next month. Colella was Tony-nominated for her performance as 'Captain Beverly Bass.' She will play her final performance on November 10, 2019.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





