Photo Flash: First Look at Jake Levy as Dmitry in the National Tour of ANASTASIA
Jake Levy has assumed the role of Dmitry on the national tour of Anastasia beginning on October 8th at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.
Get a first look at him in the all new production photos below!
Anastasia marks Jake's national tour debut. He is a 2018 graduate from the University of California Los Angeles, where he received a BA in musical theater. He appeared Off-Broadway in Second Stage Theater's production of Superhero, originating the role of Dwayne. His roles at UCLA include Tommy Ross in Carrie, Jigger in Carousel, and Pippin in Pippin.
The cast also features Lila Coogan as Anya, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, Joy Franz as Dowager Empress, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad and Delilah Rose Pellow as Little Anastasia.
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. Check out the tour's schedule here!
Jake Levy with Lila Coogan
Jake Levy with Lila Coogan and Ed Staudenmayer
Jake Levy with Lila Coogan
