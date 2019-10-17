Tony Nominee Jenn Colella Will Depart COME FROM AWAY in November

After 6 cities, 5 years, and nearly 1200 performances as Captain Beverley Bass (and more breathtaking moments than I can count), my last performance in Come From Away on Broadway will be November 10th. There are no words to express my appreciation for the cast, crew, creative team, and my extended Come From Away family. I have been blown away by our audiences, first around the country, and then here on Broadway for years... The love and support for this show is astounding and it has fed my soul. It has been my greatest honor to tell this beautiful story of kindness and humanity every day alongside my dear friends. It's true ~ I found my heart, but leave a part of me behind. Please join me at the Schoenfeld for these last few weeks and let's celebrate love, hope, friendship, generosity, kindness and gratitude together. ???? #imfinetom

A post shared by Jenn Colella (@jenncolella) on Oct 17, 2019 at 11:19am PDT