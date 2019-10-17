Tony Nominee Jenn Colella Will Depart COME FROM AWAY in November
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Jenn Colella, original cast member of Come From Away, will depart the musical next month. Colella was Tony-nominated for her performance as 'Captain Beverly Bass.' She will play her final performance on November 10, 2019.
After 6 cities, 5 years, and nearly 1200 performances as Captain Beverley Bass (and more breathtaking moments than I can count), my last performance in Come From Away on Broadway will be November 10th. There are no words to express my appreciation for the cast, crew, creative team, and my extended Come From Away family. I have been blown away by our audiences, first around the country, and then here on Broadway for years... The love and support for this show is astounding and it has fed my soul. It has been my greatest honor to tell this beautiful story of kindness and humanity every day alongside my dear friends. It's true ~ I found my heart, but leave a part of me behind. Please join me at the Schoenfeld for these last few weeks and let's celebrate love, hope, friendship, generosity, kindness and gratitude together. ???? #imfinetom
A post shared by Jenn Colella (@jenncolella) on Oct 17, 2019 at 11:19am PDT
Colella's other Broadway credits include: If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off-Broadway: Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Slut, Closer Than Ever. Regional: Annie Get Your Gun (PCLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV: "Feed The Beast;" "Elementary;" "All My Children;" "The Good Wife;" "Rescue Me." Film: Uncertainty (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).
COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
