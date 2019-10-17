HAMILTON Will Hold A Fan Performance on October 31 With All Tickets Available For $10 Via Lottery

For the second year in a row, Hamilton will host a special fan performance on Thursday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, with all tickets for the 7:00pm performance being sold for $10.



All tickets will be sold via the Hamilton Digital Lottery.



Patrons can enter the lottery from October 17 through October 25 8:00am EST via the official Hamilton app. To download the Hamilton app visit HamiltonMusical.com/app.

Beginning October 25, winners will be notified via email or app notification if they have won the lottery. Credit card payment for one or two tickets will be processed through the Hamilton App.

Ticket(s) may be picked up at will call beginning at 4:30 PM on October 31 with a valid photo ID. Seats will be assigned by the box office.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

For more details please visit HamiltonMusical.com/lotto.

Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton leads the Broadway Hamilton company which includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr; Nicholas Christopher as George Washington; Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Denée Benton as Eliza Hamilton; Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; Euan Morton as King George III; and Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.



The Broadway company includes, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raymond Baynard, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Andrew Chappelle, Marc delaCruz, Karla Puno Garcia, Christina Glur, Deon'te Goodman, David Guzman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Thayne Jasperson, Jimmie "JJ" Jeter, Roddy Kennedy, Eddy Lee, Justice Moore, Elizabeth Racanelli, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Terrance Spencer, Kim Taylor, Raven Thomas, Gregory Treco, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Robert Walters and Kyle Weiler.



HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.



HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.



The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.



HAMILTON currently has two nation-wide touring companies and productions in Chicago, San Francisco and London. The Chicago production will have its last performance on January 5th, 2020.



The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You