Wake Up With BWW 10/12: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Lab, and More!

1) Barbican Theatre and Dance Programme January to June 2019 Announced

by BWW News Desk - October 11, 2018

The Barbican today announces its full January to June 2019 Theatre and Dance programme. Tickets for the season go on sale to Barbican Members Plus on Wednesday 17 October, to Barbican Members on Friday 19 October and on general sale on Friday 26 October 2018.. (more...)

2) JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Stage a Developmental Lab This Winter

by Stephanie Wild - October 11, 2018

Jagged Little Pill will stage a developmental lab this winter, following its world premiere earlier this year at the American Repertory Theater.. (more...)

3) BroadwayWorld Seeks College Student Bloggers

by BWW News Desk - October 11, 2018

As a Student Blogger, you will have the chance to share your experience and personal perspective as a student of the theatrical arts. You must be studying the theatrical arts, but you do NOT need to be a performer. All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an enthusiasm for sharing their educational experience with BroadwayWorld.com - the largest theater site on the net!. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The New Touring Company Of FINDING NEVERLAND

by BWW News Desk - October 11, 2018

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new tour of Finding Neverland, the enchanting Broadway musical directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.. (more...)

5) Patti LuPone Sounds Off About Webber, Glenn Close, Sondheim, and COMPANY

by Stephanie Wild - October 11, 2018

Patti LuPone is never one to keep quiet about her opinions. Her recent interview with The Guardian is no exception.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Playwrights Horizons' THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, Starring Jennifer Bareilles, Margo Seibert, and More, begins performances tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Watch a First Look of the SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE Starring Kara Tointon

Set Your DVR...

-Rachel Bloom will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN this morning!

What we're geeking out over: KINKY BOOTS Will Welcome UK Pop Star Conor Maynard

What we're watching: Comma, Comma, Comma and Catch a Sneak Peek of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS with Megan Hilty, Josh Radnor & More!

Social Butterfly: Glimpse A Whole New World In the First Teaser for Disney's Live Action ALADDIN!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Hugh Jackman, who turns 50 today!

Hugh Jackman has uniquely balanced a movie and theatre career that has made him a star on Broadway as well as at multiplexes around the world.

He was most recently seen in the theatre world starring in The Greatest Showman. He also starred as Jean Valjean in the 2012 movie adaptation of Les Miserables.



On stage, he won critical kudos and awards for the Australian productions of Sunset Boulevard and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. In London he starred in Trevor Nunn's staging of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at The National Theatre. This was followed by his Broadway debut portraying the 1970's singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, for which he received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards.

In the fall of 2009, Jackman made a return to Broadway in a sold-out engagement of Keith Huff's A Steady Rain co-starring Daniel Craig.

His other Broadway credits include Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway, and The River.

