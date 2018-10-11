KINKY BOOTS Will Welcome UK Pop Star Conor Maynard

Kinky Boots producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today British pop star Conor Maynard will take over the role of 'Charlie Price' in the Tony Award-winning musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street) beginning on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. He will play a limited run through Thursday, January 10, 2019. Maynard succeeds Mark Ballas who will play his last performance on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

"I am honored and beyond excited to be able to join the incredible company of Kinky Boots," Conor Maynard said. "I've always truly admired the talent that performers on Broadway possess and performing alongside them is going to be a real challenge. I'm so lucky to have the most devoted fans on the planet, and I can't wait to show them another side of me."

Conor Maynard is an English singer-songwriter, record producer, YouTube star and actor from Brighton who rose to success in 2012 when he was nominated for, and subsequently won, MTV's Brand New for 2012 award. His debut single, "Can't Say No", was released in the United Kingdom on April 15, 2012 and has been streamed over 13 million times. Maynard is currently one of the biggest acts on YouTube, with more than 8 million YouTube subscribers and has amassed over 1.4 billion views. His "sing-off" with The Vamps on their cover of Ed SHeeran's 'Shape Of You' became one of the highest-trending YouTube videos and has received over 94 million views to date. With more than 7m Facebook fans and over 1.5m Instagram followers, Maynard is also one of the most successful UK artists on Spotify with more than 12m listeners every month. This past summer, Maynard along with Dutch DJ/producer Kris Kross Amsterdam (KKA), and Dutch producer The Boy Next Door released their brand new single 'Whenever' through Spinnin' Records / Parlophone. With a sample of Shakira's smash hit 'Whenever, Wherever' alongside KKA's and TBND's mix of feel-good funky R&B, trap and house it became a summer smash and is fast approaching 100 million streams. Now garnering well over a million streams every day, 'Whenever' has clocked up over 85 million plays on Spotify alone, featuring in their Global Top 50. The song is now charting in 25 countries and has already been certified gold in The Netherlands and Sweden, with many other countries soon to follow suit. In the UK it features on 20 of the most influential playlists across Spotify and Apple Music. 'Whenever' is the second single Conor Maynard and KKA and have released together and follows their 2017 hit 'Are You Sure?', which has had over 50 million streams and was supported by Radio 1, Capital FM and KISS Fresh.

Kinky Boots most recently announced that the Tony Award-winning, record-shattering Broadway production will play its final performance on April 7, 2019. At the time of its closing, the musical will be the 25th longest-running production in Broadway history, having played 2,507 regular performances and 34 previews.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell.

Based on the Miramax film written by Geoff Deane & Tim Firth, Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

The current Broadway cast of Kinky Boots includes: J. Harrison Ghee (as Lola), Mark Ballas (Charlie Price), Carrie St. Louis (as Lauren), Daniel Stewart Sherman, Caroline Bowman, Marcus Neville, James Delisco Beeks, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Fred Odgaard, Kyle Post, Joey Taranto, Corey Mach, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jennifer Perry, Adinah Alexander, Eugene Barry-Hill, Stephen Berger, Damien Brett, Justin Colombo, Alfred Dalpino, Holly Davis, Stephane Duret, Mia Gentile, Blair Goldberg, Cooper Lantz, John Jeffrey Martin, Julia McLellan, Michael Milkanin, Connor Mills, Christian Mullins, Nathan Peck, Eric Walker, Jr.

The design team for Kinky Boots includes Tony Award nominee David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winnerKenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Randy Houston Mercer (Make-up Design), Telsey + Company (Casting), with Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

