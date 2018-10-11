BWW Exclusive: Watch a First Look of the SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE Starring Kara Tointon

This November, Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved family classic comes to rich musical life once again with THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE, an ambitious, live-broadcast production from BAFTA-nominated director Coky Giedroyc. This release presents the American premiere of the production first broadcast live in the United Kingdom. Paying tribute to the TIMELESS Broadway show soon celebrating its 60th anniversary, one of the most beloved musicals of all time will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on November 6, just in time for the holidays!

Since the show debuted on Broadway in 1959, it has become a favorite of families the world over with such perennially classic and unforgettable songs as "The Sound of Music," "Edelweiss," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "My Favorite Things" and many others. THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE, destined to become a new family chestnut, brings this beloved and TIMELESS story to lavish life with a cinematically staged production featuring three soundstages and over 150 period costumes, all stunningly shot with 17 cameras.

In the new production, the spectacular Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, EastEnders) delivers a "mesmerizing performance and incredible vocal talents" (Daily Mail) as Maria, the tomboyish nun who reluctantly becomes the governess for seven children living in the shadow of their stern widower father (Julian Ovenden, Downton Abbey). Along with her required duties, Maria brings love, music and excitement back into the children's lives ... and also eventually begins to have an effect on their father. But just when things are looking up, the RISE of Nazism and the looming threat of war darkens their future.

Supported by Katherine Kelly (Mr Selfridge, Coronation Street) as Baroness Elsa Schraeder and Alexander Armstrong (The Armstrong and Miller Show, Danger Mouse) as Max Detweiler, THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE -- which also features "How Can Love Survive" a song not in the original movie but part of the stage show since 1959 -- is an enchanting experience that will remain with audiences long after the last curtain call.

Bonus Features

· Audio Commentary With Kara Tointon And Julian Ovenden

· Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

