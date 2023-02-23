Wagner College Theatre Breaks New Ground With USED RECORDS

For the new year WCT will be offering an entirely new show, USED RECORDS. Story, conception, and direction by Jack Cummings III, USED RECORDS will be a completely new work created by the company and will explore the story of a woman named Colleen O'Brien through generations spanning the 20th and 21st centuries. Like a ball, grief, and trauma roll through families from one generation to the next, often undetected.

A daughter can be affected by a great aunt whom she never knew. A grandfather's actions as a youth can impact the life of his children forever. A long-lost daughter can never be found but remain a strong presence within a family for decades. Through a series of life-threatening circumstances, Colleen decides to finally unpack it all and piece together the fabric of what has led her to where she is today. In a masterclass of show, don't tell, the performers will be using physical communication and a curated playlist to lead the audience through a journey of anger, tenderness, sadness, relief, and most of all acceptance and forgiveness.

PERFORMANCES

See something you've never seen before on March 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 & 11 at 8:00PM and on March 4, 11 & 12 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

THE COMPANY

USED RECORDS was Conceived of and Directed by Jack Cummings III and Assistant Directed by Joshua Thau. Scenic Design by Oscar Escobedo, Costumes by Alan Michael Smith, Lighting by Vicki Neal, Sound by Julian Evans, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron. The cast includes: Alex Moss, Charles Rudalavage, Greyson Riley, Justino Tesoro, Katrice Jackson, Maddie MacLellan, Nika Skylar, Anya Nardone, Cait Efner, Gracie Klebine, Angelica Velez, Katie Cox, Kevin Luck, Madison Gracia, Rares Damsa, and Theresa McCarthy.

Jack Cummings III (Story/Conception, Director). Jack is the Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the Off-Broadway's critically acclaimed Transport Group Theatre Company. Select Transport Group credits: Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, Broadbend, Arkansas, The Trial of the Catonsville Nine, Summer and Smoke (co-production with Classic Stage Company), Renascence (co-directed with Dick Scanlan), Queen of the Mist, The Audience, Three Days To See, Marcy in the Galaxy, See Rock City & Other Destinations, Strange Interlude, I Remember Mama, Normal, Once Upon A Mattress, Picnic, The Boys in the Band, Almost, Maine, Our Town. Other NY credits include world premieres: Terrence McNally's And Away We Go (Pearl Theatre Company), 1,000 Words Come To Mind (Premieres Inner Voices), Arlington (Premieres Inner Voices). Regional: Benny & Joon (world premiere, Old Globe Theatre & Paper Mill Playhouse), I Remember Mama (Two River Theatre), A Streetcar Named Desire (Gretna Theatre). He is a two-time Obie Award winner, a five-time Drama Desk Award nominee, and an Audelco Award nominee. BA College of William & Mary, MFA University of Virginia. Married to actress Barbara Walsh.

TICKETING

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226631®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwagner.edu%2Fperforming-arts%2Ftickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. You can also contact the Box Office directly at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Ticket prices vary depending on date and seat location: Adult $25 - $32, Senior $23 - $30, Non-Wagner Student $18 - $20, Children $18 - $20.

If you feel ill, or test positive for COVID-19, please do not come to the theatre. Contact the box office and we will do our best to accommodate your ticket request for another date. All audience members at WCT productions are strongly encouraged to wear masks when attending the productions.