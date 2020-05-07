WQXR Presents WHERE THE MUSIC NEVER SLEEPS With Jan Vogler
This Saturday, WQXR -- New York City's classical music station -- debuts "Where the Music Never Sleeps with Jan Vogler," a special radio series showcasing classical music performances for our times.
With international arts venues shuttered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, classical performance has moved from the grand concert and orchestra halls to the kitchens, balconies and living rooms. "Where the Music Never Sleeps" offers a window into this new at-home classical music scene with award-winning cellist Jan Vogler as a guide.
Every Saturday at 7pm ET in May, the show presents an hour of recordings captured inside the homes and apartments of some of New York's most talented and beloved classical artists, including pianist Emanuel Ax, cellist Zlatomir Fung, composer Nico Muhly, quartet Sandbox Percussion, and Time for Three. The debut episode will feature performances by violinist Gil Shaham; Eric and Colin Jacobsen, founders of The Knights; pianist Tiffany Poon; folk singer Aoife O'Donovan, and more.
The radio series is inspired by "Music Never Sleeps NYC," a 24-hour online marathon Vogler created and curated in March which featured New York-based artists of all generations performing from inside their homes.
"My musician friends and I hope to lift some spirits during these trying times.," said Jan Vogler. "'Where the Music Never Sleeps' will feature music made with enthusiasm and love from our homes for everyone, especially the wonderful people on the pandemic's frontline from healthcare workers to the cashiers in grocery stores."
"In a spirit of resilience and service, the city's musicians have continued to find ways to keep bringing audiences the joy and uplift of classical music," said Matt Abramovitz, WQXR's VP of Programming. "New York is home to so many talented musicians -- established and emerging -- and this program is WQXR's way of putting a spotlight on their moving offerings to a battered city. We're thrilled to join with Jan Vogler to bring 'Where the Music Never Sleeps' to a broadcast and online audience."
