WORKS & PROCESS Sets Fall 2025 Season Featuring World Premieres, Dance Parties, and More

Works & Process will present its Fall 2025 season across New York City with events at the Guggenheim Museum, Manhattan West, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The lineup includes three world premiere commissions, creative residencies, participatory dance events, and exclusive previews of new works from leading opera, ballet, and theater companies.

The season launches September 3 with Gather Round: Let’s Dance!, a free outdoor dance series presented in partnership with Brookfield Properties at Manhattan West Plaza. Every Wednesday in September, New York-based artists will highlight social dance traditions through performances, lessons, and open dance parties. Featured styles include Latin Hustle, Swing, Salsa, and Queer Line Dancing.

At the Guggenheim, the season includes three major Works & Process commissions premiering in the Peter B. Lewis Theater: Food Opera: Carême: The Taster, a multisensory collaboration by Sensable, Alchemist Restaurant, and Studio Simkin; Tell Me Where It Comes From by Emily Coates, tracing George Balanchine’s choreographic origins through performance; and The NutWAACKer, Princess Lockerooo’s reimagining of The Nutcracker through the lens of NYC’s underground queer dance culture.

Works & Process Rotunda Dance Parties return to the Guggenheim with evenings featuring the Dance Theatre of Harlem and Ailey Extension. The program combines onstage performance with post-show participatory dance lessons in the museum’s rotunda. Highlights include a gala performance honoring Robert Rauschenberg’s collaborations with Trisha Brown and Paul Taylor (October 15), and a live staging of Rashid Johnson’s The Hikers with choreography by Claudia Schreier (December 17), presented in conjunction with the exhibition Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers.

The season also features more than two dozen performances in the Peter B. Lewis Theater by companies such as New York City Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Ballet, Beth Morrison Projects, American Ballet Theatre, and The Santa Fe Opera. Family audiences can enjoy Isaac Mizrahi’s return to Peter & the Wolf with Dance Heginbotham and Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect in December.

Beyond New York City, Works & Process will continue its expansive creative residency program with more than 25 week-long residencies across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. Projects developed through these residencies will tour nationwide this fall, with five Works & Process commissions scheduled for performances in Boston, Virginia, North Carolina, Nebraska, and more.

Tickets go on sale August 4 at worksandprocess.org. Many programs are free with RSVP, and tickets for Guggenheim performances start at $25.