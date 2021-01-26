WILD MOUNTAIN THYME Will Be Available on DVD & Digital Feb. 2

John Patrick Shanley, who created Pulitzer Prize winner Doubt and romantic comedy classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with WILD MOUNTAIN THYME. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly's love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony Reilly's (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.

The film is based on Shanley's play Outside Mullingar.

