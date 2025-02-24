WICKED and More Take Home Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz received the Icon Award.
The 15th Guild of Music Supervisors Awards took place this past weekend in Los Angeles. Among the big winners for the evening was Wicked, which took home the award for Best Music Supervision in Major Budget Films.
Also, as BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz received the Icon Award at the event. The Icon Award was created to celebrate those who have made legendary contributions to the music and film industry.
The Guild of Music Supervisors is a 501(C)(6) non-profit organization with the mission to promote the craft of music supervision for the mutual benefit of all media stakeholders in film, television, games, advertising, trailers, and emerging media.
The Guild provides an environment in which the knowledge, resources, and skills specific to music supervision are expanded and shared as a means to sustain the highest level of professionalism and evolve the collective expertise.
The Guild is an educational and professional resource for Music Supervisors and those working in related fields across the media spectrum.
FILM
Best Music Supervision in Major Budget Films
Maggie Rodford – “Wicked”
Best Music Supervision in Mid-Level Budget Films
Steven Gizicki – “A Complete Unknown”
Best Music Supervision in Low Budget Films
Jessica Berndt, Chris Swanson – “I Saw the TV Glow”
Best Music Supervision in a Non-Theatrically Released Film
Robin Urdang – “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat”
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“Like a Bird” – ‘Sing Sing’
Songwriters: Abraham Alexander, Brandon Marcel, Adrian Quesada
Performers: Abraham Alexander, Adrian Quesada
Music Supervisor: Dan Wilcox
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision in a Television Drama
Catherine Grieves – “Baby Reindeer” Season 1
Best Music Supervision in a Television Comedy
Jen Ross – “English Teacher” Season 1
Best Music Supervision in Reality Television
Meryl Ginsberg, Sara Torres, Jordan Young – “Love Island USA” Season 6
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
“The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Sacred Chant Version)” – ‘Agatha All Along’
Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
Performers: Agatha All Along Cast (Ali Ahn, Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata)
Music Supervisors: Dave Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision in a Documentary Film
Aminé Ramer – “Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary”
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Sam Carlin, Drew Kramer – “Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza” Season 1
ADVERTISING
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
Peymon Maskan, Gemma Schladow, Alec Stern, Jenna Wilson – “Power of She”
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)
Patrick Lawrence Zappia – “Give Your Gift.”
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Long-Form)
Al Risi – “An American Love Story”
TRAILERS
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Film)
Maggie Baron – “Anora” – Official Redband Trailer
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Series)
Deric Berberabe, Hudson Saxe, Jordan Silverberg – “Severance: Season 2” – Official Trailer
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Video Game & Interactive)
Jonny Altepeter, Jackie Palazzolo, Vitaly Shenderovsky – “VALORANT” – Clove Agent Trailer – 2 WORLDS
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – “EA SPORTS FC 25”
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original Music)
Steve Schnur – “Dragon Age: The Veilguard”
Composers: Lorne Balfe, Hans Zimmer
