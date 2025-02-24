WICKED and More Take Home Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 15th Guild of Music Supervisors Awards took place this past weekend in Los Angeles. Among the big winners for the evening was Wicked, which took home the award for Best Music Supervision in Major Budget Films.

Also, as BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz received the Icon Award at the event. The Icon Award was created to celebrate those who have made legendary contributions to the music and film industry.

The Guild of Music Supervisors is a 501(C)(6) non-profit organization with the mission to promote the craft of music supervision for the mutual benefit of all media stakeholders in film, television, games, advertising, trailers, and emerging media.

The Guild provides an environment in which the knowledge, resources, and skills specific to music supervision are expanded and shared as a means to sustain the highest level of professionalism and evolve the collective expertise.

The Guild is an educational and professional resource for Music Supervisors and those working in related fields across the media spectrum.

Full List of Winners

FILM

Best Music Supervision in Major Budget Films

Maggie Rodford – “Wicked”

Best Music Supervision in Mid-Level Budget Films

Steven Gizicki – “A Complete Unknown”

Best Music Supervision in Low Budget Films

Jessica Berndt, Chris Swanson – “I Saw the TV Glow”

Best Music Supervision in a Non-Theatrically Released Film

Robin Urdang – “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Like a Bird” – ‘Sing Sing’

Songwriters: Abraham Alexander, Brandon Marcel, Adrian Quesada

Performers: Abraham Alexander, Adrian Quesada

Music Supervisor: Dan Wilcox

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision in a Television Drama

Catherine Grieves – “Baby Reindeer” Season 1

Best Music Supervision in a Television Comedy

Jen Ross – “English Teacher” Season 1

Best Music Supervision in Reality Television

Meryl Ginsberg, Sara Torres, Jordan Young – “Love Island USA” Season 6

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

“The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Sacred Chant Version)” – ‘Agatha All Along’

Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Performers: Agatha All Along Cast (Ali Ahn, Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata)

Music Supervisors: Dave Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision in a Documentary Film

Aminé Ramer – “Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Sam Carlin, Drew Kramer – “Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza” Season 1

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Peymon Maskan, Gemma Schladow, Alec Stern, Jenna Wilson – “Power of She”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Patrick Lawrence Zappia – “Give Your Gift.”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Long-Form)

Al Risi – “An American Love Story”

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Film)

Maggie Baron – “Anora” – Official Redband Trailer

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Series)

Deric Berberabe, Hudson Saxe, Jordan Silverberg – “Severance: Season 2” – Official Trailer

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Video Game & Interactive)

Jonny Altepeter, Jackie Palazzolo, Vitaly Shenderovsky – “VALORANT” – Clove Agent Trailer – 2 WORLDS

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – “EA SPORTS FC 25”

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original Music)

Steve Schnur – “Dragon Age: The Veilguard”

Composers: Lorne Balfe, Hans Zimmer