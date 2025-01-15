Stephen Schwartz to Receive Icon Award at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced that Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz will receive the Icon Award at the 15th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. The Icon Award was created to celebrate those who have made legendary contributions to the music and film industry.

Stephen Schwartz composed the songs and co-produced the music for the blockbuster film adaptation of WICKED, and is currently working on WICKED: FOR GOOD. He also co-wrote songs and co-produced the music for Disney’s ENCHANTED and its sequel DISENCHANTED, as well as their animated features POCAHONTAS and THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, and he wrote the songs and co-produced the music fort DreamWorks Animation’s first feature film, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT.

For the live stage, in addition to WICKED, which is currently running on Broadway and around the world, Schwartz’s musicals include GODSPELL, PIPPIN, THE MAGIC SHOW, THE BAKER’S WIFE, WORKING, CHILDREN OF EDEN and the upcoming THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, opening on Broadway this fall. Mr. Schwartz has been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and a special Tony Award for his support of young artists.

The recipient of the Legacy Award will be given to Music Supervisor Bonnie Greenberg known for her work on films like MY Best Friend’S WEDDING, THE MASK, and THE HUNTING GROUND. Greenberg has produced numerous Gold and Platinum albums and received various awards for her craft in music supervision. The Legacy Award is bestowed to a Music Supervisor who has made an impact within the industry over the course of their career.

Bonnie Greenberg’s has been at the forefront of the entertainment business, integrating music and motion pictures for over three decades. She has produced and executive produced numerous gold and platinum albums and received various awards for her music supervision Hollywood Music in Media Best Music Supervision award for her work on the film THE LIFE AHEAD and an NAACP award for THE BEST MAN. Songs and scores she has executive produced have won Emmy, NAACP, and Golden Globe awards and been nominated for Academy and Grammy awards.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 23rd at The Wiltern Theatre honoring the craft of Music Supervision. Further information and details about tickets can be found at www.gmsawards.com.