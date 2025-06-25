WICKED To Host Broadway Pride Block Party This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the spirit of celebration and community, Wicked will host a Broadway Pride Block Party this Friday, June 27 from 1PM – 4PM in the breezeway of the Gershwin Theatre.

Wicked will bring together Broadway fans, artists, and allies in a vibrant afternoon of music, giveaways, games, photo ops, and Pride-filled fun.

Participating shows include & Juliet, Buena Vista Social Club, Cabaret, Chicago, Death Becomes Her, Disney on Broadway, Gypsy, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, Maybe Happy Ending, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The Outsiders, and The Play That Goes Wrong.

The Pride Block Party will also include giveaways from Bagel Market and NYC Bagel Tours and the Museum of Broadway. Other on-site participants include Playbill and Scenery Bags. This event is free and open to the public.



Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway. The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”



