TRISHA PAYTAS' BIG BROADWAY DREAM To Play One-Night-Only Engagement at the St. James Theatre

Tonight, from the stage of her sold out Trishmas show at New York’s Beacon Theatre, online superstar and viral sensation Trisha Paytas announced that she will make her long-awaited Broadway debut in an original show called Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream.

The show, produced by Kobi Kassal (Editor-in-Chief, Theatrely) and Benson Drive Productions (George Strus, CEO), will be a one-night-only musical theatre extravaganza at Broadway’s St. James Theatre on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00pm ET and livestreamed on StagePilot.

Tickets for both the in-person event and livestream will be available at 10:00am ET on Friday, December 13th at www.TrishaOnBroadway.com. All net proceeds will benefit Entertainment Community Fund.

Trisha’s highly anticipated Broadway debut comes nearly a year after Theatrely, Broadway’s premiere Gen-Z media outlet, posted an April Fool’s article stating that Paytas would join the cast of Chicago. When Trisha shared the article on social media, the excitement of her fans all over the world caused the site to crash. Now, the online superstar gets to make her dream a reality.

"I couldn’t be more thrilled. Of all my dreams, this one is the biggest. I didn’t know how it would happen, but I always felt it would,” stated Paytas. “I’m thankful. Grateful. Humbled. I can’t wait to perform with so many talented people on a Broadway stage. Making my Broadway debut is what I’m looking forward to most in 2025. I hope people will find inspiration that you truly can do anything you want in life. I’ve been told so many times this would never happen. And now it is! Hopefully it’s just the beginning of my New York adventure."

“When I wrote an April Fool’s Day article about Trisha Paytas coming to Broadway, never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined we would have gotten here,” stated Kassal. “I wrote that loving article to show the industry how beloved she is and that we need her here and I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing her to Broadway alongside my producing partner-in-crime George Strus. We are both so eager to celebrate hers and so many other Broadway debuts with this production and can’t wait to be cheering Trisha on in February.”

"Working with Kobi, Trisha, and the team to put this extravaganza together has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” stated Strus. “Trisha has been a dedicated ambassador to Broadway for years and it is incredibly special that her Broadway debut will support Entertainment Community Fund and the life-changing work they do for so many entertainment professionals. Also, we are immensely grateful to our partners who worked tirelessly to ensure we can livestream this event and make Broadway more accessible for all. We're bringing Broadway to YOU and are thrilled all of Trisha’s fans across the globe can tune in on this special night and see Trisha transform from Broadway megafan to Broadway megastar!"

Trisha Paytas is a singer, performer, podcaster, and YouTube legend with over twenty million followers, but also? She’s just like you… because she has always dreamed of being on Broadway.

Now, Trisha is going to get their one-in-a-million shot to make their dream a reality, all in support of the Entertainment Community Fund. Come for the epic musical numbers, surprise special guests, and maybe even Broadway's first live mukbang (look it up, Broadway League) but stay to celebrate big dreams and the wild, winding roads we take to make them real.

Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream could be the night Broadway’s biggest fan becomes its brightest star. Let’s make a dream meme come true.

Trisha Paytas’s Big Broadway Dream will be directed by Skylar Fox and choreographed by Sarah Meahl. ShowTown Theatricals will serve as General Manager. The production is fiscally sponsored by Producer Hub.

Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream is produced by Kobi Kassal (Editor-in-Chief, Theatrely) and Benson Drive Productions (George Strus, CEO) in association with Carson Gleberman and Caitlin Berg.

Trisha Paytas is represented by CAA.