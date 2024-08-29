WICKED Film Partners With Betty Crocker For Themed Baking Mixes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baking brand Betty Crocker is teaming up with the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked for a line of new themed baking mixes.

The vanilla-flavored cupcake and cookie pop kits will come in the iconic Wicked colors, pink and green, with a catch-- bakers won't know the color of their kit until the ingredients have been mixed together. The color revealing mixes are a first for the Betty Crocker brand.

Several established offerings will also get the Wicked treatment, and will be released with 'Wickedly Better Together' instructions for creating mashups of your favorite Betty Crocker baked goods.

The Fantabulous Bookie will turn out a combo of the brand's chocolate chip and triple-chunk brownie mix. The Thrillifying Cupcake will pair their yellow cake with a fudge brownie mix. The Outstandiful Cookie Pie brings together their chocolate fudge cake mix with vanilla frosting.

“For more than 100 years, fans have trusted Betty Crocker to bring joy into the world through homemade love, and baking with Betty Crocker is the perfect way for families to build up excitement for the new ‘Wicked’ film,” said Jenny Jonker, Betty Crocker Brand Experience Manager. “The opportunities for baking are truly ‘unlimited’ with Betty Crocker’s very first color-revealing innovation and new magical baking mashups. We can’t wait to see everyone’s enchanting and delicious creations.”

Fans can find Betty Crocker “Wicked”-themed “mix-to-reveal” kits for Cookie Dough Pops and Cupcakes at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.98.

The baking line follows several other Wicked-themed product collabs, including the recently-announced Elphaba, Glinda, and Nessarose dolls from Mattel and four new LEGO sets to celebrate the film's release.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. In April, it was announced that Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage will be playing Dr. Dillamond in the film.

It has also been announced that a behind-the-scenes special about the film, hosted by Grande and Erivo, will be airing on NBC this November.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One will hit theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.