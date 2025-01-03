WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, and More Top 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Longlist

The longlist has been announced for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, which includes the films that will advance to the nominating stage of voting.
Wicked is listed in 10 categories, including for Best Film. Both of the film's stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, are also in the running for their roles, as well as Director Jon M. Chu. Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical, is also listed in 15 categories, which include mentions for actresses Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez.
Round Two voting, to determine the nominations, opens today at 6pm GMT to BAFTA’s voting members and will close on Friday 10 January 2025 at 6pm GMT.
The official nominations will be announced on Wednesday 15 January on the BAFTA YouTube channel with all the winners to be revealed at the ceremony taking place on Sunday 16 February.
Check out the full longlist here!
BEST FILM
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- The Substance
- Wicked
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
- Back to Black
- Bird
- Blitz
- Civil War
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Paddington in Peru
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- We Live in Time
- Wicked Little Letters
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
- Bring Them Down
- Grand Theft Hamlet
- Hoard
- Kneecap
- Monkey Man
- On Falling
- Santosh
- Sister Midnight
- The Taste of Mango
- The Teacher
CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Piece By Piece
- Spellbound
- That Christmas
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
- Young Woman and the Sea
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- All We Imagine as Light
- Black Dog (Gou zhen)
- The Count of Monte Cristo
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- The Girl with the Needle
- I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
- Kneecap
- La Chimera
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
DOCUMENTARY
- The Bibi Files
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- Elton John: Never Too Late
- I Am: Celine Dion
- Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
- No Other Land
- The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
ANIMATED FILM
- Despicable Me 4
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- That Christmas
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
DIRECTOR
- All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
- Anora, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
- Conclave, Edward Berger
- Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
- Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
- La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
- Lee, Ellen Kuras
- The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
- The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- All We Imagine as Light
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- The Brutalist
- Challengers
- Civil War
- Heretic
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Lee
- Nickel Boys
- Nightbitch
- The Outrun
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
LEADING ACTRESS
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Kate Winslet, Lee
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Marisa Abela, Back To Black
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
LEADING ACTOR
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Dev Patel, Monkey Man
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Jude Law, Firebrand
- Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Michele Austin, Hard Truths
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Harris Dickinson, Babygirl
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora
- Stanley Tucci, Conclave
- Yura Borisov, Anora
CASTING
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- Back To Black
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- Wicked
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
COSTUME DESIGN
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
EDITING
- Anora
- Challengers
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Kneecap
- The Substance
MAKE UP & HAIR
- The Apprentice
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Joker: Folie À Deux
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
ORIGINAL SCORE
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Outrun
- The Substance
- The Wild Robot
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Better Man
- Civil War
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
SOUND
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- The Substance
- Wicked
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
- Adiós
- Mee and Burd
- Mog’s Christmas
- Plunge
- Three Hares
- Wander to Wonder
BRITISH SHORT FILM
- The Ban
- Clodagh
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Homework
- Marion
- Milk
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Sister Wives
- Stomach Bug
- Woodlice
The next round of voting, to determine the nominations, takes place between Friday 3 and Friday 10 January 2025.
All longlisted films are available for voting members to watch on BAFTA View.
The EE Rising Star Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday 7 January 2025.
The EE BAFTA Film Awards nominations will be announced on Wednesday 15 January 2025 via BAFTA’s YouTube channel.
The final round of voting, to determine the winners, takes place between Wednesday 22 January and Tuesday 11 February 2024.
The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 16 February 2025.