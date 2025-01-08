WICKED, Colman Domingo & More Nominated for SAG Awards- Full List of Nominations

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live globally on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
This morning, nominees for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year were announced.
The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, will stream live globally on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.
Wicked received several honors including Outstanding Performance recognition for Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and the ensemble cast.
Colman Domingo was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sing Sing.
Karla Sofía Gascón was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Emilia Perez. Zoe Saldaña was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and the film itself received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Timothée Chalamet was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Edward Norton was also nominated, as was the cast.
For television, Eddie Redmayne received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Day of the Jackal.
Cristin Milioti received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for The Penguin.
The cast of Only Murders in the Building – which include Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Richard Kind, Steve Martin, and more – were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Martin Short also received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell will host the annual ceremony, and legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented with the Life Achievement Award, SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor.
Adrien Brody / László Tóth – “THE BRUTALIST”
Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”
Daniel Craig / William Lee – “QUEER”
Colman Domingo / Divine G – “SING SING”
Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence – “CONCLAVE”
Pamela Anderson / Shelly – “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”
Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba – “WICKED”
Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/Manitas – “EMILIA PÉREZ”
Mikey Madison / Ani – “ANORA”
Demi Moore / Elisabeth – “THE SUBSTANCE”
Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero – “WICKED”
Yura Borisov / Igor – “ANORA”
Kieran Culkin / Benji Kaplan – “A REAL PAIN”
Edward Norton / Pete Seeger – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”
Jeremy Strong / Roy Cohn – “THE APPRENTICE”
Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”
Jamie Lee Curtis / Annette – “The Last Showgirl”
Danielle Deadwyler / Berniece – “THE PIANO LESSON”
Ariana Grande / Galinda/Glinda – “WICKED”
Zoe Saldaña / Rita – “EMILIA PÉREZ”
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez
Norbert Leo Butz / Alan Lomax
Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan
Elle Fanning / Sylvie Russo
Dan Fogler / Albert Grossman
Will Harrison / Bobby Neuwirth
Eriko Hatsune / Toshi Seeger
Boyd Holbrook / Johnny Cash
Big Bill Morganfield / Jesse Moffette
ANORA
Yura Borisov / Igor
Mark Eydelshteyn / Ivan
Karren Karagulian / Toros
Mikey Madison / Ani
Aleksey Serebryakov / Nikolai Zakharov
Vache Tovmasyan / Garnick
CONCLAVE
Sergio Castellitto / Tedesco
Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence
John Lithgow / Tremblay
Lucian Msamati / Adeyemi
Isabella Rossellini / Sister Agnes
Stanley Tucci / Bellini
EMILIA PÉREZ
Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/manitas
Selena Gomez / Jessi
Adriana Paz / Epifania
Zoe Saldaña / Rita
WICKED
Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero
Marissa Bode / Nessarose
Peter Dinklage / Dr. Dillamond
Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba
Jeff Goldblum / The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz
Ariana Grande / Galinda/glinda
Ethan Slater / Boq
Bowen Yang / Pfannee
Michelle Yeoh / Madame Morrible
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator Ii
Wicked
Javier Bardem / Jose Menendez – “MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY”
Colin Farrell / Oz Cobb – “THE PENGUIN”
Richard Gadd / Donny – “BABY REINDEER”
Kevin Kline / Stephen Brigstocke – “DISCLAIMER”
Andrew Scott / Tom Ripley – “RIPLEY”
Kathy Bates / Edith Wilson – “THE GREAT Lillian Hall”
Cate Blanchett / Catherine Ravenscroft – “DISCLAIMER”
Jodie Foster / Det. Elizabeth Danvers – “TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY”
Lily Gladstone / Cam Bentland – “UNDER THE BRIDGE”
Jessica Gunning / Martha – “BABY REINDEER”
Cristin Milioti / Sofia Falcone – “THE PENGUIN”
Tadanobu Asano / Kashigi Yabushige – “SHŌGUN”
Jeff Bridges / Dan Chase – “THE OLD MAN”
Gary Oldman / Jackson Lamb – “SLOW HORSES”
Eddie Redmayne / The Jackal – “THE DAY OF THE JACKAL”
Hiroyuki Sanada / Yoshii Toranaga – “SHŌGUN”
Kathy Bates / Madeline Matlock – “MATLOCK”
Nicola Coughlan / Penelope Featherington – “BRIDGERTON”
Allison Janney / Vice President Grace Penn – “THE DIPLOMAT”
Keri Russell / Kate Wyler – “THE DIPLOMAT”
Anna Sawai / Toda Mariko – “SHŌGUN”
Adam Brody / Noah Roklov – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”
Ted Danson / Charles Nieuwendyk – “A MAN ON THE INSIDE”
Harrison Ford / Paul – “SHRINKING”
Martin Short / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”
Kristen Bell / Joanne – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”
Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina – “THE BEAR”
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR”
Jean Smart / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”
BRIDGERTON
Geraldine Alexander / Mrs. Wilson
Victor Alli / John Stirling
Adjoa Andoh / Lady Danbury
Julie Andrews / Lady Whistledown
Lorraine Ashbourne / Mrs. Varley
Simone Ashley / Kate Bridgerton
Jonathan Bailey / Anthony Bridgerton
Joe Barnes / Lord Wilding
Joanna Bobin / Lady Cowper
James Bryan / Nicky Mondrich
Harriet Cains / Philipa Featherington
Bessie Carter / Prudence Featherington
Genevieve Chenneour / Miss Livingston
Dominic Coleman / Lord Cowper
Nicola Coughlan / Penelope Featherington
Kitty Devlin / Miss Stowell
Hannah Dodd / Francesca Bridgerton
Daniel Francis / Lord Marcus Anderson
Ruth Gemmell / Violet Bridgerton
Rosa Hesmondhalgh / Rae
Sesley Hope / Miss Kenworthy
Florence Hunt / Hyacinth Bridgerton
Martins Imhangbe / Will Mondrich
Molly Jackson-shaw / Miss Hartigan
Claudia Jessie / Eloise Bridgerton
Lorn Macdonald / Albion Finch
Jessica Madsen / Cressida Cowper
Emma Naomi / Alice Mondrich
Hannah New / Lady Tilley Arnold
Luke Newton / Colin Bridgerton
Caleb Obediah / Lord Cho
James Phoon / Harry Dankworth
Vineeta Rishi / Lady Malhotra
Golda Rosheuvel / Queen Charlotte
Hugh Sachs / Brimsley
Banita Sandhu / Miss Malhotra
Luke Thompson / Benedict Bridgerton
Will Tilston / Gregory Bridgerton
Polly Walker / Lady Featherington
Anna Wilson-Jones / Lady Livingston
Sophie Woolley / Lady Stowell
THE DAY OF THE JACKAL
Khalid Abdalla / Ulle Dag Charles
Jon Arias / Álvaro
Nick Blood / Vince Pyne
Úrsula Corberó / Nuria
Charles Dance / Timothy Winthrop
Ben Hall / Damian Richardson
Chukwudi Iwuji / Osita Halcrow
Patrick Kennedy / Teddy
Puchi Lagarde / Marisa
Lashana Lynch / Bianca Pullman
Eleanor Matsuura / Zina Jansone
Jonjo O'Neill / Edward Carver
Eddie Redmayne / The Jackal
Sule Rimi / Paul Pullman
Lia Williams / Isabel Kirby
THE DIPLOMAT
Ali Ahn / Eidra Park
Sandy Amon-schwartz / Sandy
Tim Delap / Byron
Penny Downie / Frances Munning
Ato Essandoh / Stuart Hayford
David Gyasi / Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison
Celia Imrie / Margaret Roylin
Rory Kinnear / Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge
Pearl Mackie / Alysse
Nana Mensah / Billie Appiah
Graham Miller / Neil Barrow
Keri Russell / Kate Wyler
Rufus Sewell / Hal Wyler
Adam Silver / Howard
Kenichiro Thomson / Martin
SHŌGUN
Shinnosuke Abe / Buntaro
Tadanobu Asano / Kashigi Yabushige
Tommy Bastow / Father Martin Alvito
Takehiro Hira / Ishido Kazunari
Moeka Hoshi / Usami Fuji
Hiromoto Ida / Lord Kiyama
Cosmo Jarvis / John Blackthorne
Hiroto Kanai / Kashigi Omi
Yuki Kura / Yoshii Nagakado
Takeshi Kurokawa / Lord Ohno
Fumi Nikaido / Ochiba No Kata
Tokuma Nishioka / Toda Hiromatsu
Hiroyuki Sanada / Yoshii Toranaga
Anna Sawai / Toda Mariko
SLOW HORSES
Ruth Bradley / Emma Flyte
Tom Brooke / Jk Coe
James Callis / Claude Whelan
Christopher Chung / Roddy Ho
Aimee-Ffion Edwards / Shirley Dander
Rosalind Eleazar / Louisa Guy
Sean Gilder / Sam Chapman
Kadiff Kirwan / Marcus Longridge
Jack Lowden / River Cartwright
Gary Oldman / Jackson Lamb
Jonathan Pryce / David Cartwright
Saskia Reeves / Catherine Standish
Joanna Scanlan / Moira Tregorian
Kristin Scott Thomas / Diana Taverner
Hugo Weaving / Frank Harkness
Naomi Wirthner / Molly Doran
Tom Wozniczka / Patrice
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues
William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson
Janelle James / Ava Coleman
Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill
Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard
Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti
Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie
THE BEAR
Lionel Boyce / Marcus
Liza Colón-zayas / Tina
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu
Abby Elliott / Natalie “sugar” Berzatto
Edwin Lee Gibson / Ebraheim
Corey Hendrix / Sweeps
Matty Matheson / Neil Fak
Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Richard “richie” Jerimovich
Ricky Staffieri / Theodore Fak
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “carmy” Berzatto
HACKS
Rose Abdoo / Josefina
Carl Clemons-Hopkins / Marcus Vaughan
Paul W. Downs / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.
Hannah Einbinder / Ava Daniels
Mark Indelicato / Damien
Jean Smart / Deborah Vance
Megan Stalter / Kayla Schaeffer
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Michael Cyril Creighton / Howard Morris
Zach Galifianakis / Zach Galifianakis
Selena Gomez / Mabel Mora
Richard Kind / Vince Fish
Steve Martin / Charles-haden Savage
Kumail Nanjiani / Rudy Thurber
Molly Shannon / Bev Melon
SHRINKING
Harrison Ford / Paul
Brett Goldstein / Louis
Devin Kawaoka / Charlie
Gavin Lewis / Connor
Wendie Malick / Dr. Julie Baram
Lukita Maxwell / Alice
Ted McGinley / Derek
Christa Miller / Liz
Jason Segel / Jimmy
Rachel Stubington / Summer
Luke Tennie / Sean
Michael Urie / Brian
Jessica Williams / Gaby
The Boys
Fallout
House Of The Dragon
The Penguin
Shōgun
Videos