WICKED, Colman Domingo & More Nominated for SAG Awards- Full List of Nominations

This morning, nominees for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year were announced.

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, will stream live globally on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Wicked received several honors including Outstanding Performance recognition for Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and the ensemble cast.

Colman Domingo was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sing Sing.

Karla Sofía Gascón was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Emilia Perez. Zoe Saldaña was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and the film itself received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Timothée Chalamet was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Edward Norton was also nominated, as was the cast.

For television, Eddie Redmayne received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Day of the Jackal.

Cristin Milioti received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for The Penguin.

The cast of Only Murders in the Building – which include Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Richard Kind, Steve Martin, and more – were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Martin Short also received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell will host the annual ceremony, and legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented with the Life Achievement Award, SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor.

SAG Award Nominations

The Motion Picture Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody / László Tóth – “THE BRUTALIST”

Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

Daniel Craig / William Lee – “QUEER”

Colman Domingo / Divine G – “SING SING”

Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence – “CONCLAVE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson / Shelly – “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”

Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba – “WICKED”

Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/Manitas – “EMILIA PÉREZ”

Mikey Madison / Ani – “ANORA”

Demi Moore / Elisabeth – “THE SUBSTANCE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero – “WICKED”

Yura Borisov / Igor – “ANORA”

Kieran Culkin / Benji Kaplan – “A REAL PAIN”

Edward Norton / Pete Seeger – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

Jeremy Strong / Roy Cohn – “THE APPRENTICE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

Jamie Lee Curtis / Annette – “The Last Showgirl”

Danielle Deadwyler / Berniece – “THE PIANO LESSON”

Ariana Grande / Galinda/Glinda – “WICKED”

Zoe Saldaña / Rita – “EMILIA PÉREZ”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez

Norbert Leo Butz / Alan Lomax

Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan

Elle Fanning / Sylvie Russo

Dan Fogler / Albert Grossman

Will Harrison / Bobby Neuwirth

Eriko Hatsune / Toshi Seeger

Boyd Holbrook / Johnny Cash

Scoot McNairy / Woody Guthrie

Big Bill Morganfield / Jesse Moffette

Edward Norton / Pete Seeger

ANORA

Yura Borisov / Igor

Mark Eydelshteyn / Ivan

Karren Karagulian / Toros

Mikey Madison / Ani

Aleksey Serebryakov / Nikolai Zakharov

Vache Tovmasyan / Garnick

CONCLAVE

Sergio Castellitto / Tedesco

Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence

John Lithgow / Tremblay

Lucian Msamati / Adeyemi

Isabella Rossellini / Sister Agnes

Stanley Tucci / Bellini

EMILIA PÉREZ

Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/manitas

Selena Gomez / Jessi

Adriana Paz / Epifania

Zoe Saldaña / Rita

WICKED

Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero

Marissa Bode / Nessarose

Peter Dinklage / Dr. Dillamond

Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba

Jeff Goldblum / The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz

Ariana Grande / Galinda/glinda

Ethan Slater / Boq

Bowen Yang / Pfannee

Michelle Yeoh / Madame Morrible

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator Ii

Wicked

The Television Program Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem / Jose Menendez – “MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY”

Colin Farrell / Oz Cobb – “THE PENGUIN”

Richard Gadd / Donny – “BABY REINDEER”

Kevin Kline / Stephen Brigstocke – “DISCLAIMER”

Andrew Scott / Tom Ripley – “RIPLEY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates / Edith Wilson – “THE GREAT Lillian Hall”

Cate Blanchett / Catherine Ravenscroft – “DISCLAIMER”

Jodie Foster / Det. Elizabeth Danvers – “TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY”

Lily Gladstone / Cam Bentland – “UNDER THE BRIDGE”

Jessica Gunning / Martha – “BABY REINDEER”

Cristin Milioti / Sofia Falcone – “THE PENGUIN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano / Kashigi Yabushige – “SHŌGUN”

Jeff Bridges / Dan Chase – “THE OLD MAN”

Gary Oldman / Jackson Lamb – “SLOW HORSES”

Eddie Redmayne / The Jackal – “THE DAY OF THE JACKAL”

Hiroyuki Sanada / Yoshii Toranaga – “SHŌGUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates / Madeline Matlock – “MATLOCK”

Nicola Coughlan / Penelope Featherington – “BRIDGERTON”

Allison Janney / Vice President Grace Penn – “THE DIPLOMAT”

Keri Russell / Kate Wyler – “THE DIPLOMAT”

Anna Sawai / Toda Mariko – “SHŌGUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody / Noah Roklov – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

Ted Danson / Charles Nieuwendyk – “A MAN ON THE INSIDE”

Harrison Ford / Paul – “SHRINKING”

Martin Short / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

​Kristen Bell / Joanne – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”

Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina – “THE BEAR”

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR”

Jean Smart / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BRIDGERTON

Geraldine Alexander / Mrs. Wilson

Victor Alli / John Stirling

Adjoa Andoh / Lady Danbury

Julie Andrews / Lady Whistledown

Lorraine Ashbourne / Mrs. Varley

Simone Ashley / Kate Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey / Anthony Bridgerton

Joe Barnes / Lord Wilding

Joanna Bobin / Lady Cowper

James Bryan / Nicky Mondrich

Harriet Cains / Philipa Featherington

Bessie Carter / Prudence Featherington

Genevieve Chenneour / Miss Livingston

Dominic Coleman / Lord Cowper

Nicola Coughlan / Penelope Featherington

Kitty Devlin / Miss Stowell

Hannah Dodd / Francesca Bridgerton

Daniel Francis / Lord Marcus Anderson

Ruth Gemmell / Violet Bridgerton

Rosa Hesmondhalgh / Rae

Sesley Hope / Miss Kenworthy

Florence Hunt / Hyacinth Bridgerton

Martins Imhangbe / Will Mondrich

Molly Jackson-shaw / Miss Hartigan

Claudia Jessie / Eloise Bridgerton

Lorn Macdonald / Albion Finch

Jessica Madsen / Cressida Cowper

Emma Naomi / Alice Mondrich

Hannah New / Lady Tilley Arnold

Luke Newton / Colin Bridgerton

Caleb Obediah / Lord Cho

James Phoon / Harry Dankworth

Vineeta Rishi / Lady Malhotra

Golda Rosheuvel / Queen Charlotte

Hugh Sachs / Brimsley

Banita Sandhu / Miss Malhotra

Luke Thompson / Benedict Bridgerton

Will Tilston / Gregory Bridgerton

Polly Walker / Lady Featherington

Anna Wilson-Jones / Lady Livingston

Sophie Woolley / Lady Stowell

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

Khalid Abdalla / Ulle Dag Charles

Jon Arias / Álvaro

Nick Blood / Vince Pyne

Úrsula Corberó / Nuria

Charles Dance / Timothy Winthrop

Ben Hall / Damian Richardson

Chukwudi Iwuji / Osita Halcrow

Patrick Kennedy / Teddy

Puchi Lagarde / Marisa

Lashana Lynch / Bianca Pullman

Eleanor Matsuura / Zina Jansone

Jonjo O'Neill / Edward Carver

Eddie Redmayne / The Jackal

Sule Rimi / Paul Pullman

Lia Williams / Isabel Kirby

THE DIPLOMAT

Ali Ahn / Eidra Park

Sandy Amon-schwartz / Sandy

Tim Delap / Byron

Penny Downie / Frances Munning

Ato Essandoh / Stuart Hayford

David Gyasi / Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison

Celia Imrie / Margaret Roylin

Rory Kinnear / Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

Pearl Mackie / Alysse

Nana Mensah / Billie Appiah

Graham Miller / Neil Barrow

Keri Russell / Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell / Hal Wyler

Adam Silver / Howard

Kenichiro Thomson / Martin

SHŌGUN

Shinnosuke Abe / Buntaro

Tadanobu Asano / Kashigi Yabushige

Tommy Bastow / Father Martin Alvito

Takehiro Hira / Ishido Kazunari

Moeka Hoshi / Usami Fuji

Hiromoto Ida / Lord Kiyama

Cosmo Jarvis / John Blackthorne

Hiroto Kanai / Kashigi Omi

Yuki Kura / Yoshii Nagakado

Takeshi Kurokawa / Lord Ohno

Fumi Nikaido / Ochiba No Kata

Tokuma Nishioka / Toda Hiromatsu

Hiroyuki Sanada / Yoshii Toranaga

Anna Sawai / Toda Mariko

SLOW HORSES

Ruth Bradley / Emma Flyte

Tom Brooke / Jk Coe

James Callis / Claude Whelan

Christopher Chung / Roddy Ho

Aimee-Ffion Edwards / Shirley Dander

Rosalind Eleazar / Louisa Guy

Sean Gilder / Sam Chapman

Kadiff Kirwan / Marcus Longridge

Jack Lowden / River Cartwright

Gary Oldman / Jackson Lamb

Jonathan Pryce / David Cartwright

Saskia Reeves / Catherine Standish

Joanna Scanlan / Moira Tregorian

Kristin Scott Thomas / Diana Taverner

Hugo Weaving / Frank Harkness

Naomi Wirthner / Molly Doran

Tom Wozniczka / Patrice

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues

William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson

Janelle James / Ava Coleman

Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill

Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard

Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti

Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie

THE BEAR

Lionel Boyce / Marcus

Liza Colón-zayas / Tina

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu

Abby Elliott / Natalie “sugar” Berzatto

Edwin Lee Gibson / Ebraheim

Corey Hendrix / Sweeps

Matty Matheson / Neil Fak

Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Richard “richie” Jerimovich

Ricky Staffieri / Theodore Fak

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “carmy” Berzatto

HACKS

Rose Abdoo / Josefina

Carl Clemons-Hopkins / Marcus Vaughan

Paul W. Downs / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

Hannah Einbinder / Ava Daniels

Mark Indelicato / Damien

Jean Smart / Deborah Vance

Megan Stalter / Kayla Schaeffer

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Michael Cyril Creighton / Howard Morris

Zach Galifianakis / Zach Galifianakis

Selena Gomez / Mabel Mora

Richard Kind / Vince Fish

Eugene Levy / Eugene Levy

Eva Longoria / Eva Longoria

Steve Martin / Charles-haden Savage

Kumail Nanjiani / Rudy Thurber

Molly Shannon / Bev Melon

Martin Short / Oliver Putnam

SHRINKING

Harrison Ford / Paul

Brett Goldstein / Louis

Devin Kawaoka / Charlie

Gavin Lewis / Connor

Wendie Malick / Dr. Julie Baram

Lukita Maxwell / Alice

Ted McGinley / Derek

Christa Miller / Liz

Jason Segel / Jimmy

Rachel Stubington / Summer

Luke Tennie / Sean

Michael Urie / Brian

Jessica Williams / Gaby

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House Of The Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun