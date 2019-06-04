WHISKEY FLICKS Performance at So-Fi Festival To Be ASL Interpreted

On June 8th, 830pm at the So-fi Festival, ASL Interpreter and Educator Phlip Wilson will provide live ASL interpretation of the unscripted performance of Whiskey Flicks Live: King of New York in the So-fi Festival.

"We're excited to have Phlip be part of this performance, who was our producer of "Niederman Describes" on MNN, Manhattan's public access tv channel. "Niederman Describes" was the jumping off point for Whiskey Flicks. We're thrilled to be able to make Whiskey Flicks accessible to all audiences."- Michael Niederman Co-Creator and Performer of Whiskey Flicks

WHISKEY FILCKS LIVE!: KING OF NEW YORK is the world preimere of a live "reaction performance" (over a bottle of whiskey) in which film geek, motormouth, and native New Yorker Michael Niederman provides unscripted responses to a series of movie clips centered around New York City's past, present, and future, pondering the question: is New York dying, and if so, what can we do to save it?

Whiskey Flicks: Live! - The King of New York is the next step in an ongoing collaboration that began with the film-exploration cable access talk show Niederman Describes (watch on YouTube!) and continued with the midnight-movie-going-slash-whiskey-tasting podcast Whiskey Flicks (listen on iTunes!). This is a live attempt by McCoy to impose structure on the natural pandemonium inherent in Niederman. Just like New York itself, this piece is a marriage of order and chaos. Whiskey Flicks is proudly sponsored by Breuckelen Distilling.

So-fi Festival prerformances take place at Westbeth, Home to the Arts (463 West Street, Room 1209, between Bethune and Bank St) June 6-23 2019. So-fi is a festival for cutting edge, low-fi, high concept, multidisciplinary solo work. Westbeth is New York City landmark listed on the National Registrar of Historic Places since Dec 8, 2009, a home to artists and major cultural organizations including the New School for Drama, The Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance, the School for Poetic Computation. The space where So-fi will be housed was the location of Bell Labs' Boardroom where the first talking movie, the condenser microphone, the first TV broadcast, and the first binary computer were demonstrated.

Tickets are currently on sale and will be $25 per single ticket, $36 per two-show double bill ticket. (Please note that Westbeth is handicap accessible with ramps and elevators.) Nearest trains to Westbeth are (1,2,3 to 14th Street). Tickets can be purchased at https://www.so-fi-festival.com/, (888) 692-7878, or in person at the box office 30 minutes prior to show (463 West Street, Room 1209, between Bethune and Bank St). Full performance line-up listed below. For more info and a full festival calendar please visit: https://www.so-fi-festival.com/





