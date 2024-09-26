WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, FAT HAM Are the Most-Produced Plays of 2024/25

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Theatre magazine, published by Theatre Communications Group, has released Top 10 Most-Produced Plays and Top 20 Most-Produced Playwrights for the new season. This list was based on the 1,281 productions at 305 TCG member theatres, plus 176 productions at commercial or non-member theatres.

The list excludes productions of A Christmas Carol, which will have 38 productions this year, and all of Shakespeare's plays.

Heidi Schreck’s 2019 Tony-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me is at the top of the list for the second year in a row. Close behind is James Ijames' 2023 Tony-nomined Fat Ham. The most-produced playwrights of the season are Kate Hamill (Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt 2B, Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy) and Rajiv Joseph (King James, The Lake Effect).

American Theatre’s Top 10 Most-Produced Plays (11 due to ties)

What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck (16)

Fat Ham by James Ijames (14)

King James by Rajiv Joseph (14)

Primary Trust by Eboni Booth (13)

Jersey Boys by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice (book), Bob Gaudio (music), Bob Crewe (lyrics) (11)

Waitress by Jessie Nelson (book, adapt. from Adrienne Shelly), Sara Bareilles (music & lyrics) (11)

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive by Selina Fillinger (11)

Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott, adapt. by Jeffrey Hatcher (10)

The Heart Sellers by Lloyd Suh (10)

A Case for the Existence of God by Samuel D. Hunter (9)

The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields (9)

American Theatre’s Top 20 Most-Produced Playwrights (23 due to ties)

Kate Hamill (18)

Rajiv Joseph (18)

Jeffrey Hatcher (16)

James Ijames (16)

Heidi Schreck (16)

Eboni Booth (13)

Rick Elice (13, 11 co-writes)

Lauren Gunderson (13, 4 co-writes)

Frederick Knott (13)

August Wilson (13, 2 co-writes)

Lloyd Suh (12)

Marshall Brickman (11)

Selina Fillinger (11)

Samuel D. Hunter (11)

Ken Ludwig (11)

Jessie Nelson (11)

Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields (9)

Thomas Meehan (9)

Lynn Nottage (9)

Howard Ashman (8)

Jocelyn Bioh (8)

Patrick Barlow (8)

Steven Dietz (8, 2 co-writes)

American Theatre has been creating these annual lists since 1994, but put them on pause during the 2021-22 season due to COVID shutdowns. For more information about the American Theatre Top 10 Most-Produced Plays and Top 20 Most-Produced Playwrights lists, visit: http://www.americantheatre.org.