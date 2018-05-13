WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Nell Benjamin

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on Mean Girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Nell Benjamin!

Quick Facts About Nell:

Her Nomination: Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre



The Show: Mean Girls

Up Against: Angels in America (Music: Adrian Sutton), The Band's Visit(Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek), Frozen (Music & Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez), SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical (Music & Lyrics: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum,Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C)

Did You Know?: Nell's last Broadway show was also based on a cult-classic film, Legally Blonde.

Photos by Walter McBride

Nell on her first Broadway show: "I remember The King and I. We were very young then and all of my friends were obsessed with the polka. I guess we were in kindergarten, maybe? And we all wanted to learn the polka and someone said she knew how and she took erasers - when we still had blackboards, that's how long ago this was - and dusted the chalk like footprints on a carpet in our school and we were all footprinting, like, to learn the polka because we all wanted that big, golden dress and polka with kings. Now my dreams are a little different, but at the time, the idea of polka-ing with the King in a big, golden dress seemed very aspirational."

Watch below as Nell tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

Related Articles