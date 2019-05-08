WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Harvey Fierstien and Richie Jackson

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Harvey Fierstien and Richie Jackson!

Quick Facts About Harvey and Richie

Her Nomination: Best Revival of a Play

The Show: Torch Song

Up Against: Arthur Miller's All My Sons, The Boys in the Band, Burn This, The Waverly Gallery

Did You Know?: This revised version of Torch Song Trilogy opened in the same theatre as its original 1982 Broadway home- the Hayes Theatre (then known as the Little Theatre).

Richie on the Nomination: "I called Harvey recently and I said, 'LGBTQ youth are under attack. It is time that they see who the warriors were that got us all of this advancement. We have to do Torch Song. The have to meet Arnold.'"

Watch below as the duo tells us all about want this nomination means to them, how they're preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





