WATCH: Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman Sing Neil Diamond Songs from SONG SUNG BLUE Movie

The movie hits theaters on December 25.
Kate Hudson joined Hugh Jackman at one of his final From New York With Love performances at Radio City Music Hall to sing Neil Diamond songs ahead of the release of their new movie, Song Sung Blue.
Song Sung Blue, which tells the story of a Neil Diamond tribute act, releases in movie theaters on December 25, with Jackman and Hudson starring as Mike and Claire Sardina, respectively.
In the performance, Jackman and Hudson sang "Cherry, Cherry" and "Sweet Caroline."
Watch the performance now:
