WATCH: Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
A full-sized jazz orchestra composed of seventeen musicians all play bandleader Charlie Rosen's re-imagined arrangements of an eclectic mix of tunes from Broadway's past, present and beyond! Both modern and classic showtunes are on display in this hugely unique and winning evening, sung by the best and brightest of Broadway's young generation of leading performers in the timeless tradition of a big band. Directed by Max Friedman.
Featuring: Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Santino Fontana (Tony Award for Tootsie, The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), John-Michael Lyles (1776 at Encores!), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Ciara Renée (Frozen), Benjamin Walker (American Psycho), Adrienne Warren (TINA, The Tina Turner Musical.)
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
