Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome
WATCH: Brittain Ashford on Tonight's #54BelowAtHome Show at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Brittain Ashford's solo show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Join Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812's Brittain Ashford in her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut back in 2017 as she presents a night of her own music and some favorite covers, featuring special guests including 3-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy, Shaina Taub, Cathryn Wake, and more!"
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
