WATCH: Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner in 'Unattached' on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner's 'Unattached' show!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

From Feinstein's/54 Below: "New York City - they could never leave you. Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner are UNATTACHED! and ready to tear the paint off the walls of Feinstein's/54 Below with both new material and some of their old favorites. Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner received a Tony Award co-nomination for their role(s) as the conjoined twins, Daisy and Violet Hilton, in the original Broadway production of Side Show. Separately, Alice and Emily have starred in numerous other Broadway shows including The Full Monty, Next To Normal, Billy Elliot, The Rocky Horror Show, and many more. Alice received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Next to Normal."

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You