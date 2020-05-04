WATCH: 54/54/54 on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with 54/54/54: 54 Songs, 54 Singers, 54 Seconds Each!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

From Feinstein's/54 Below: "54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each. Witness the longest setlist in Feinstein's/54 Below's history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between. Musical Direction/produced/hosted by Ben Caplan and produced/directed by Philip Romano."

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You