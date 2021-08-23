WAITRESS to Honor Nick Cordero With 'Live Your Life' Pie

BroadwayWorld has learned that when Waitress returns to Broadway, the production will paying tribute to original cast member Nick Cordero, who passed away due to COVID on July 5, 2020.

On stage, there will be a pie on the diner's chalkboard named the 'Live Your Life' pie, named for Cordero's song.

The hit musical Waitress is returning to Broadway this fall for a limited engagement, September 2, 2021 - January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Nick Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for his performance in the Broadway production of Bullets over Broadway, for which he also received the Theatre World Award and Outer Critics Circle Award.

He also originated roles on Broadway in the hit musical Waitress as well as the musical adaptation of A Bronx Tale for which he received Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.

He made his Broadway debut in Rock of Ages. Nick's off-Broadway credits include the original productions of Nice Girl, Brooklynite, and The Toxic Avenger Musical. His most recent appearance on stage was in the Kennedy Center concert presentation of Little Shop of Horrors.

Nick's television appearances include his work on Queer as Folk, Lilyhammer; Law and Order: SVU and his recurring role on Blue Bloods.

Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, will star in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson September 2 through October 17. Joining Sara for the show's return is Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, and Stephanie Torns.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress is one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Waitress has also played successful productions on US National Tours, London's West End and around the world. New international productions, including US and UK tours, will head out as local pandemic restrictions ease up.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Learn more at www.WaitressTheMusical.com.