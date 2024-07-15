WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Air on PBS GREAT PERFORMANCES Later This Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The recording of Waitress: The Musical, starring Sara Bareilles is set to air on PBS Great Performances on Friday, November 15, at 9 p.m. ET. The filmed capture previously appeared in theaters last December and is also available to rent and purchase on digital platforms.

Starring composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, this presentation is about a waitress and expert pie-maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. “Waitress: The Musical” celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie.

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, for the stage by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Jessie Nelson as creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angeìl Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett.

The ensemble at the team of the filming included Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

Michael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler, Bareilles, Nelson, and Paul Morphos serve as producers, with Alecia Parker as an executive producer. The acquisition was negotiated by Kent Sanderson, Miranda King, and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street with FilmNation Entertainment.

Watch a trailer here: