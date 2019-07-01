WAITRESS Keeps the Diner Open Long Enough to Become The Brooks Atkinson's Longest Running Show

Waitress, the hit Broadway musical, is now the longest-running show ever to play at the prestigious Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway, passing the historic engagement of Same Time, Next Year which ran from March 1975 to May 1978.

As of Sunday, June 30, Waitress has played 1329 performances since opening on April 24, 2016 and is now the 9th longest running show currently playing on Broadway. The acclaimed musical has recently passed the Broadway runs of such legendary shows as School of Rock, Movin' Out, Promises, Promises, Sleuth, the original Torch Song Trilogy, Equus, the original Guys & Dolls and Amadeus.

Formerly known as the Mansfield Theatre, which opened in 1929, the theatre was re-named the Ambassador Theatre in 1960. The first successful play at the Ambassador was Neil Simon's Broadway debut, Come Blow Your Horn in 1962.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre and on a North American tour.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





