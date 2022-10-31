Vyacheslav Gryaznov to Perform at Merkin Hall in December

On December 13, Meridian Performances will present Vyacheslav Gryaznov, concert pianist and transcriber, at Merkin Hall in the heart of Manhattan. The evening's vastly varied program features keyboard works by Rameau, Mozart, Liszt, coupled with Gryaznov's own transcriptions of vocal and orchestral pieces by Ravel, Monteverdi, and Mahler. The concert marks the halfway point in Meridian Performances' season of transcendent classical music and internationally renowned artists in Merkin Hall and DiMenna Music Center.

Vyacheslav Gryaznov is the youngest Russian ever to sign a publishing contract with Schott Music. The prolific author of well over 40 concert arrangements, Gryaznov has gained a reputation as one of the most extraordinary young arrangers and recording artists working today. His most recent 2021 recording of Western Transcriptions on the Master Performers label is joining his album of Russian Transcriptions on the Steinway & Sons label, released in 2018. These will be available for sale the night of his concert.

The most vivid preview of this upcoming concert comes from the performer himself. Gryaznov says of his Ravel "La Valse" transcription, "...Oh, this La Valse...The transformation of an elegant dance into such an incredible agony proves so fascinating to watch and follow! I truly believe that such a black pearl as La Valse possesses the worth for the performer to die right on stage, surrounded by the dark energy and beauty of a dance rife with love, passion, and fire."

More About Meridian Performances

The second half of Meridian's season resumes on February 21 with two more piano recitals at Merkin Hall and a second chamber concert at DiMenna. Merkin will hear Asiya Korepanova do the impossible when she performs all 24 Liszt Etudes in one concert (the only living pianist who does) on February 21. On March 13, pianist-conductor-composer Karén Hakobyan returns to DiMenna with acclaimed cellist Sergey Antonov in performances of beloved works for piano and cello by Rachmaninoff, Piazzolla, and more. And on April 25, Belgian pianist and transcriber Florian Noack combines his own transcriptions with original solo piano works by Liszt and Lyapunov.

Founded in 2018, Meridian Performances began as salon concerts in New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut. With each season, the series has grown in size and stature. Meridian has carefully chosen six concerts for its 2022-2023 presentations, bringing internationally acclaimed talent and a kaleidoscopic repertoire to New York and making them affordable.

For more information on Meridian Performances, visit ccaml.com.