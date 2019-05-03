Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld.com's 17th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards!

Your Voice Matters! Voting Opens Today for the 2018 Theater Fans' Choice Awards!

Awards season in NYC is now in FULL swing, and with the critics, press, and industry all having their chances to nominate and vote - now it's the fans' turn.

Don't worry about snubs either, we've got our biggest and best nominee list ever!

Now in our 17th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.

Each year we've set new records on the numbers of votes, and we're looking forward to another record year. So, what are you waiting for? Voting ends on June 3rd, 2019! Click below to vote!





