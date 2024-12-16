Voting Open for the Top 3 of Next On Stage: Season 5

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students.

The final round of voting begins today, December 16 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 18. The next results show (announcing the Top 3 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, December 20 at 7pm and 9pm.

For each round, contestents will be voted on by the general public and then judged by our returning, all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron returns as host.

High School:

Patrick Ford

Vote for Patrick Ford here.

Maya Johnson

Vote for Maya Johnson here.

Ashlee Fucarino

Vote for Ashlee Fucarino here.

Emersyn Hunt

Vote for Emersyn Hunt here.

Lillian Duncan

Vote for Lillian Duncan here.

Macy Bettwieser

Vote for Macy Bettwieser here.

Rika Nishikawa

Vote for Rika Nishikawa here.

Zakk Massa

Vote for Zakk Massa here.

College:

Elijah V. Ramos

Vote for Elijah V. Ramos here.

Emily Marx

Vote for Emily Marx here.

Gavin Blonda

Vote for Gavin Blonda here.

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

Vote for Kristabel Kenta-Bibi here.

Nino de la Torre

Vote for Nino de la Torre here.

Rachael Harper

Vote for Rachael Harper here.