BWW Regional Awards

Voting Open For The 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards!

Nov. 30, 2017  

Voting is now open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards all over the world!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are taking place in a record number of markets - including 56 cities across the United States; with our awards taking place globally in a record-breaking 11 countries, including multiple Canadian cities!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017. Our local editors have set the categories, the readers nominated their favorites, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites!

Following voting ending on December 31st, the voting will be audited for duplicates and ineligible submissions. The awards winners will be announced in early January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Vote today!

Vote in the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards - United States

Appleton Connecticut Miami Salt Lake City
Atlanta Dallas Milwaukee San Antonio
Austin Delaware Minneapolis San Francisco
Baltimore Denver Nashville Santa Barbara
Birmingham Detroit New Jersey Seattle
Boise Houston New Orleans St. Louis
Boston Jacksonville Omaha St. Petersburg
Buffalo Kansas City Orlando Talahassee
Central NY Las Vegas Palm Springs Washington DC
Central PA Long Island Philadelphia West Virginia
Charlotte Los Angeles Phoenix Wichita
Chicago Louisville Portland Rockland
Cleveland Madison Raleigh Sacramento
Columbus Maine Rhode Island Memphis

Vote in the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards - International

Sydney Brazil Israel India
Italy Mexico Montreal Philippines
South Africa Spain Toronto West End

... and don't forget! Voting is now open for the BWW Cabaret Awards in NYC!


