Voting Open For The 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards!

Voting is now open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards all over the world!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are taking place in a record number of markets - including 56 cities across the United States; with our awards taking place globally in a record-breaking 11 countries, including multiple Canadian cities!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017. Our local editors have set the categories, the readers nominated their favorites, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites!

Following voting ending on December 31st, the voting will be audited for duplicates and ineligible submissions. The awards winners will be announced in early January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Vote today!

Vote in the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards - United States

Vote in the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards - International

... and don't forget! Voting is now open for the BWW Cabaret Awards in NYC!

Related Articles