Voting Now Open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Season 5 is bigger and better than ever thanks to returning presenter AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy) and sponsors 54 Below, and Musical Theatre International (MTI).

The first round of voting begins today, October 31 and ends at 11:59pm ET on November 20. The first results show (announcing the Top 15 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, November 22.

For each round, contestents will be voted on by the general public and then judged by our returning, all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron will return as host.

Grand Prize Includes:

AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship: Winners will receive a scholarship covering the full remaining tuition balance after all other financial aid is applied, redeemable toward select degree and certificate programs at AMDA College of the Performing Arts in Los Angeles and New York City. (See full contest terms and conditions)

High School Winner: Applicable to the 4-year BFA Music Theatre degree (LA), 2-year AOS Musical Theatre degree (LA), or 2-year Integrated Conservatory Certificate program (NY).

College Winner: Applicable to the same programs, with potential acceptance of up to 30 college transfer credits toward a BFA degree. College graduates may opt for a 2-year program.

MTI Standard Rental Certificate: Up to $1,000 for the winner's school to produce an upcoming MTI show.*

MTI Merchandise Package: Includes branded accessories and show-related items.

Vocal Lesson With Coach Matt Farnsworth: Winners will receive a vocal lesson with Matt Farnsworth. Matt Farnsworth is an accomplished voice teacher, actor, and pianist living and working in NYC. He has been teaching voice since 1995 when he became the consulting coach on Broadway’s production of Rent.

Work Session with Jimmy Larkin of The Telsey Office: An exclusive opportunity to work with a casting professional from one of Broadway's leading casting agencies.

BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack: Winners will receive merchandise from the BroadwayWorld Shop.

Charitable Donation: $1,000 donated to the charity of the winner's choice (subject to sponsor approval and must be a registered 501(c)(3) organization).

Top 3 Finalists Will Also Receive:

Performance Opportunity at 54 Below: Finalists will perform at the live season finale in New York City, with transportation and accommodation provided.

Broadway Show Tickets: Two tickets to a Broadway show during their NYC stay.

54 Below Show Tickets: Two tickets to a future show at 54 Below.