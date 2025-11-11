Voices of Ascension Perform Annual Candlelight Christmas Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voices of Ascension will bring back its Candlelight Christmas Concerts on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension. After two seasons of sold-out holiday concerts, Voices has scheduled an additional performance on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. A treasured holiday tradition, these family-friendly concerts feature a vibrant mix of ancient carols, seasonal masterworks, and contemporary reflections on winter and light—offering warmth, beauty, and community at year’s end.

Voices of Ascension hosts its annual gala on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. at the Museum of the City of New York. This year's gala - Voices' signature event of the season - honors two bold and visionary figures shaping the future of culture: Anthony Roth Costanzo (Countertenor and Producer; General Director and President, Opera Philadelphia; Artistic Director, SongStudio at Carnegie Hall) and Alexandra Munroe (Senior Curator at Large, Global Arts, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation; Chair, Aspen Music Festival and School). A seated dinner is followed by a performance from honoree Anthony Roth Costanzo and a world premiere by Nico Muhly, written in honor of Alexandra Munroe.

Through a blend of contemporary and historical repertoire, Voices of Ascension fills its 36th season with music from the Renaissance to rarely-heard works by Brahms, Kodály, and Duruflé in February as they continue to celebrate the breadth of classical choral music while fostering the next generation of artists and music-lovers. Additional season highlights include a collaboration with Dark Horse Consort in a thrilling intersection of scholarship and expressive brilliance in Monteverdi Vespers of 1610 in March; a guest appearance by Beth Willer—Founder and Artistic Director of Lorelei Ensemble and Director of Choral Studies at the Peabody Institute—in May as she leads Voices of Ascension in a blend of contemporary and historical repertoire; and a concert that illuminates the depth and beauty of Renaissance choral music in Masters of the Renaissance: The Netherlands School in April.

Program Information

Candlelight Christmas Concerts

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 4:30 p.m.

Church of the Ascension | 36 Fifth Avenue at 10th St. | New York, NY 10011

Link: https://www.voicesofascension.org/candlelight-christmas-concerts-2025

Program:

A vibrant mix of ancient carols, seasonal masterworks, and contemporary reflections on winter and light



Artists:

Voices of Ascension

Dennis Keene, Artistic Director and Conductor



Voices of Ascension Gala

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Museum of the City of New York | 1220 5th Ave | New York, NY 10029

Tickets: Starting at $300

Link: https://www.voicesofascension.org/gala

Program:

Enjoy an exclusive performance from honoree Anthony Roth Costanzo and a world premiere by Nico Muhly, written in honor of Alexandra Munroe