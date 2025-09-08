Voices of Ascension Adds New Season-Opening Concert Featuring Mozart & Bach

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voices of Ascension has announced the addition of a new season-opening concert to its 2025–2026 season, thanks to a major gift from The Secular Society. The performance will take place Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Church of the Ascension. The program features Mozart’s Great Mass in C Minor and J. S. Bach’s Magnificat in D Major, with soprano Liv Redpath as soloist, joined by the Voices of Ascension Chorus and Orchestra under the direction of Dennis Keene. Tickets are now on sale.

The concert is presented in memory of Liz Norman, who served as Voices’ Executive Director for 14 years and whose leadership helped shape the organization’s artistic legacy.

“This concert is a full-circle moment for Voices of Ascension, The Secular Society, and soprano Liv Redpath,” said Executive Director Jonathan Bradley. “The idea of having Liv sing Mozart's Mass in C Minor was first imagined not long after her debut with us in 2017, and we’re thrilled to see that dream realized. After Liz Norman’s recent passing, it feels especially meaningful to bring this vision to life as a tribute to her years of leadership.”

The 2025–2026 season continues with Candlelight Christmas Concerts in December, followed by programs spotlighting works by Brahms, Kodály, and Duruflé, Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610 with Dark Horse Consort, and a deep dive into Renaissance repertoire with Masters of the Renaissance: The Netherlands School. The season concludes with guest conductor Beth Willer leading a program featuring world and New York City premieres, as well as Sofia Gubaidulina’s Canticle of the Sun.

Concert Information

Grand Choral Opening: Mozart & Bach

Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Church of the Ascension | 36 Fifth Avenue at 10th St., New York, NY

Tickets: Click Here

Program:

Mozart – Great Mass in C Minor

J. S. Bach – Magnificat in D Major

Artists:

Liv Redpath, soprano

Voices of Ascension Chorus and Orchestra

Dennis Keene, Artistic Director & Conductor

For the complete season schedule, visit voicesofascension.org.