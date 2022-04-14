Voctave tp Brings THE CORNER OF BROADWAY AND MAIN STREET to Peter Norton Symphony Space

Opus 3 Artists presents a cappella sensation VOCTAVE in their New York debut at Peter Norton Symphony Space on May 20, 2022 at 8PM in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

VOCTAVE's 11-member vocal ensemble brings incredible harmonies to favorites from the Disney screen to the Broadway stage. The performance will include VOCTAVE's signature Disney Princess Medley alongside classics like Over the Rainbow and the Trolley Song. The Orlando Sentinal raves "Voctave brings vocal magic."

VOCTAVE's "The Corner of Broadway and Main Street" debuts at Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St.) on May 20, 2022 at 8PM. Tickets and information are available at symphonyspace.org or by calling 212.864.5400.

A cappella sensation Voctave has had over 150 million social media views of their videos, and their latest album, The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition, reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts. Their previous album, The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2, debuted at number 3 on the iTunes charts. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Hailing from Central Florida, the eleven members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings. The group has performed with GRAMMY, Dove and American Music Award recipients including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer. Voctave's eight albums are digitally available on all platforms. voctave.net