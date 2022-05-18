Vocal Sensation Voctave with Special Guest Liz Callaway

A CAPPELLA SUPERSTARS VOCTAVE In THE CORNER OF BROADWAY AND MAIN STREET Live in NYC at Peter Norton Symphony Space. May 20, 2022 at 8 PM. A cappella sensation Voctave makes their NYC debut with special guest Liz Callaway at Peter Norton Symphony Space on May 20, 2022 at 8 PM. Voctave's 11-member vocal ensemble brings incredible harmonies to favorites from the Disney screen to the Broadway stage. Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She joined Voctave on their chart-topping album "The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2" singing "When She Loved Me" from Toy Story 2. Voctave's one-night-only performance in NYC will include their signature Disney Princess Medley alongside classics like "Over the Rainbow" and the "Trolley Song." The Orlando Sentinal raves "Voctave brings vocal magic." Voctave's "The Corner of Broadway and Main Street" May 20, 2022 at 8PM. Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St.) Get tickets now at https://bit.ly/VoctaveNYC or by calling 212.864.5400. Voctave has had over 150 million social media views of their videos, and their latest album, The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition, reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Hailing from Central Florida, the eleven members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings. The group has performed with GRAMMY, Dove and American Music Award recipients including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer. Presented by Opus 3 Artists