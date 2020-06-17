Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, June 17- with CHAOS TWINS, Josh Gad, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 17, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

9:30 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- DANCE IT OUT! | Meghan Lynch - We'll start our mornings off together to hopefully make some space within ourselves for the day ahead, even when feeling perhaps physically confined. It may be useful to bring a notebook to each session because it'll begin with three remembrances of gratitude from the day before (and perhaps some journaling after the class is over). We'll then meditate using a different modality each day for about 15-20 minutes. Then, we dance it out. Because, honestly, it's just important to let off a little steam, purge any unresolved feelings, and get ready for an uplifting and productive day. Let's get those endorphins flowing from the get. click here

10:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - National Radio Series Program 38: Antiphonal Melodies. Today's program celebrates the conversational magic of chamber music with two works closely related in instrumentation but separated by miles of distance & centuries of time. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Josh Gad! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'Kinky Boots' Workshop | Nick Burroughs - Come and release your inner Beyonce as we dance a routine to The Sex Is In The Heel, inspired by the Broadway Musical, Kinky Boots! click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: FREE SPEECH VOLUME 3: Next Generation: Spoken Word, Song, and Dance with students and alumni from Montclair State University, New York University, University of Michigan and the Black Arts Institute at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Starring Naima Alakham, Brittany-Laurelle, Janelle Clayton, Jonathan Duvelson, Ronnita Freeman, Kalonjee Gallimore, Lauryn Hobbs, Ashley Hurd, Elliot Johnson, Jonah Nash, Mukta Phatak, Tavia Riveé, Daja M. Rice, Grace Rivera, Vanessa Sierra, Justin Sudderth, Dai Thompson, Welinton Vallejo, Jasón Wells, Adrienne Witt. Benefiting the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. click here

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dancing Across Genres Workshop with Ms. Yvonne (Episode 51 - Rerun). Explore the fusion of genres and styles within dance choreographies, with a close look at a piece by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater choreographer Ronald K. Brown. click here

3:00 PM

The Show Must Go Online- The Merchant of Venice - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

#LAOAtHome - Learn at Home (Grown Up Edition): Il Triviatore with Nicholas Brownlee click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Breaking into Broadway: From Cornfields to 47th Street | Megan Farley Description - Hear about Megan's journey from a small-town dreamer to becoming the Associate Director for the hit Broadway musical, SIX. She'll discuss her step-by-step transition from childhood dancer to college graduate, professional performer, director/choreographer and finally, to Broadway - with all the kinks in-between. click here

Yes! The Reflections of Molly Bloom - It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom's husband-the wandering philandering Leopold "Poldy" Bloom-has just come home & fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly-a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife-patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful. Scared. Exuberant. Heartbreakingly lonely. Vivaciously reckless. And profoundly funny. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids-Gina Chavez performs an inspiring set of songs in English and Spanish with vocals, guitar, and a loop station. click here

5:00 PM

#HumpdayWithHampshire - The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt's Creek star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Special guests TBA! click here

SigSpace - SigSpace is a home for live performance and events like concerts featuring new music, works-in-progress, storytelling, panels, social justice conversations, self-care activities and other opportunities to gather. SigSpace also continues to sustain Signature's lobby as a free public workspace and social hub for the NYC community. SigSpace launches with the generous support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Sing-A-Long | Micah Young - Sing along to some of your favorite Musical Theater songs with a live pianist. click here

Staging Queerness Through the Generations - Join moderators Gaven Trinidad and Bri Ng Schwartz for a conversation with an intergenerational group of LGBTQ+ theater makers to discuss the past, present and possible futures of LGBTQ theater in the US. The panelists include André De Shields, Leigh Fondakowski, Ryan J. Haddad and Yilong Liu. The panel discussion is a proud collaboration with National Queer Theater. click here

5:30 PM

MCC Theater Live Labs: One Acts production of Aziza Barnes Pues Nada - The reading of the play will feature Ito Aghayere, Alfie Fuller, Karen Pittman and Kara Young, under the direction of Whitney White. Two black femmes tend bar in East L.A. until the crack of dawn, unable to leave or sleep due to a plastered ex-employee, who refuses to go home. But is she the only reason no one will be sleeping tonight? Streaming live, the reading will be followed by a post-show talkback with the creative team. The reading will remain on You Tube until Saturday, June 20 at 11:59 pm for viewings. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Brenda Braxton | Be Our Guest - Virtual Happy Hour with Industry Pros. - A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Join live to ask questions! click here

6:30 PM

La MaMa LiveTalks: The Struggle for Black Freedom - We are in an unprecedented moment of two pandemics: COVID-19, which is new, and white supremacy, which is centuries old. Communities and social movements are demanding that we reimagine the role of police in our society as a vital step in defending Black lives, and more people are answering that call than ever before. Why now? Our panelists will give important context to this moment: what has led us here and where we can go. Center for Constitutional Rights Executive Director Vincent Warren will join the panel with other speakers to be announced soon. This event is part of the Center for Constitutional Rights programming, Juneteenth: Celebrating Black Resistance and Dreams of Freedom. click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Catch up with JoAnn M. Hunter. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! click here

HERE@Home- Soundstage (2018) - Rob Roth - SOUNDSTAGE is an audio and visual performance poem created by artist Rob Roth. Using the language of cinema, the piece reflects and refracts a 'meditation on the muse' and her remedy for loneliness. Through a queer lens, the piece focuses on alternative realities blending and dissolving in a metaphysical and alchemic journey where sound, time, gender, and fantasy transform. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Cardio Fitness Burst | Shaye Hopkins - This class will help strengthen the cardiovascular system, tone muscles, and boost balance and flexibility. Join Shaye as she cheers you on through a high energy, low impact cardio and bodyweight workout, focusing on core, strength and Fun! Fun! Fun! click here

Flight Simulator - The Flight Recorder Reading Series is now the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry! Flight Recorder is bringing you brand-new evenings of poetry, only at The Tank! We chose the name because we believe that art can tell us where we are, where we're going, and where we've gone wrong. click here

7:05 PM

SONGS FOR OUR CITY - Join us in celebrating the creativity and resilience of our community with a songwriting challenge featuring new original songs written in response to the present moment. With special guests: F Michael Haynie, Anthony Norman, Alice Ripley, Starbird & the Phoenix click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gluck's Iphigénie en Tauride. Starring Susan Graham, Plácido Domingo, and Paul Groves, conducted by Patrick Summers. From February 26, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

At Home With Rebecca Luker - Join three-time Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker for At Home With Rebecca Luker, an evening of song hosted by Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana and featuring a conversation with Ms. Luker and Katie Couric. This special streamed event via Zoom is sponsored by Playbill and the Actor's Fund. click here

