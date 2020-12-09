Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, December 9 with Audra McDonald, Darius de Haas and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 9, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 11: National Heroes - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center One of the greatest American works, sit back and enjoy Aaron Copland's moving Appalachian Spring Suite for Ensemble.

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Darius de Haas

Roopa's Pub: Vaanga! - Roopa Mahadevan is a leading Indian classical and crossover vocalist known for her powerful, emotive voice and distinctive re-imagination of the classical Carnatic art form. Seeking to celebrate yet push the boundaries of the Indian classical idiom, Mahadevan creates unique works with vocalists and dancers from the classical, jazz, world music, and R&B/soul genres. Her "hurricane wail and command of infinite minutiae" has charmed diverse audiences from Chennai's prestigious Music Academy, to Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to the dive bars and cultural centers of American suburbia. As a trailblazer in the South Asian diasporic arts community, she also brings critical cultural commentary, humor, and searing authenticity into her work, often using dance and theater.

5:00 PM

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' 'That's Life,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, "Christmas My Way" invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style!

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Broadway Producers Rashad V. Chambers, Vivek J. Tiwary and Blair Russell! - Wanna be a producer of a Broadway Show? Or do you want to learn what a producer does? Then, you're in luck! We're chatting with Broadway Producers Rashad V. Chambers (Ain't Too Proud), Vivek J. Tiwary (Jagged Little Pill) and Blair Russell (Slave Play) this week on Be Our Guest! Tune in on 12/9 at 6:00 PM EST to watch live and ask questions! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives.

7:00 PM

The Tank's Wintry Mix: Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title - Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is an energetic and physical encounter between two bodies and two artists, Ben Grinberg (Philadelphia's Almanac Dance Circus Theatre) and Rhonda Moore (Bill T. Jones Company founding member). Over the course of one day in a studio together, they get to know each other through a series of improvisational scores and a sharing of intimate and mundane details. With witty, goofy, and sketchy movement moments, and under the circumstances bravely danced. Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is funzies for all and is so easy for everyone to dance read. Dealing with the fraught-ness of human touch but the necessity of connection during a time of pandemic isolation, an intergenerational and cross-racial relationship discovers its limits through movement, humor, and multi-layered video art. With witty, goofy, and sketchy movement moments, Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is fun for all and will warm you up on a cold winter night.

Broadway's Great American Songbook - Hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series will feature performers including Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White and Broadway veterans George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White, with special guest appearances by Jeremy Benton, Richard Kind, Kylie Kuioka, and more! Online performances are set to begin each week with a premiere showing on Wednesday evenings beginning November 4, 2020 and continuing weekly through Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, with encore performances scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 2:30PM, Fridays at 7:00PM & 10:00PM, and Saturdays at 2:30PM & 7:00PM.

7:30 PM

Holiday at the Hope's: A Christmas Mixtape - A musical treat just in time for the holidays! This radio celebration overflows with an abundance of good cheer for the entire family. Inspired by their real-life experience as first-time homebuyers, Stages fan favorites Ben Hope and Katie Barton Hope (Ring of Fire, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) are celebrating the holidays in their signature style, sharing their favorite holiday songs and stories about their families' traditions. Embrace the joy of winter (even in Texas!) and the hopeful spirit of the season with this world premiere radio play that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Britten's Peter Grimes Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. From March 15, 2008.

An Evening with Audra McDonald - Experience the magnificent voice and luminous stage presence of Audra McDonald-winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards and the first performer to win all four acting categories-as she makes her debut at City Center in this intimate digital Gala presentation filmed live on our stage. Longtime collaborator and music director Andy Einhorn accompanies the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning McDonald on piano for an evening of songs that showcase her extraordinary vocal range in popular standards from the Great American Songbook and classics from the golden age of Broadway. McDonald is a passionate advocate for equal rights, LGBTQ causes, and underprivileged youth; and a founding member of Black Theatre United, whose mission is to inspire reform and combat systemic racism within the theater community and throughout the nation.

8:00 PM

Just Our Luck, a collection of Virtual, Student-Directed One Act Plays - Join us for a night of virtual entertainment! Seven student directors have mounted seven unique One Act plays, written by a collection of dynamic women+ playwrights, in collaboration with the esteemed New Circle Theatre Company. Tickets are free, with a suggested donation to the WCSU Department of Theatre Arts! The one acts being presented as part of Just Our Luck include: Down by the River by Jannie Wolff, directed by Tony Harkin Kindnesses by Lori Goodman, directed by Chelsea Weaver Relatable by Cate Allen, directed by Jordan Cowan Sentences and Words by Cynthia L. Cooper, directed by Jamie Leo The Accounting Department by Cindy Cooper, directed by Bailey Nickerson Password by Cindy Cooper, directed by Jared Hirsch Walls Like Curtains by Emma Goldman Sherman, directed by Jenna Castonguay