Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, April 8- with Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 8, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!

10:30am- Raquel Jones performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

11:00am- Ethan Slater leads Broadway Song/Story time with Broadway Babysitters.

12:30pm- Sabrina Aloueche performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Travis Wall!

1:00pm- Oneika Phillips leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

1:00pm- R&H goes live with Laura Osnes and special guest Ryan McCartan. Watch here!

1:00pm- Primary Stages hosts Lunch and Learn with Crystal Skillman. Watch here!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with Fully Committed. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:30pm- Josh Piterman performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

3:00pm- Gavin Lee leads a Snack & Chat with Broadway Babysitters.

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Anthony Veneziale, Kathryn & Matt, Perry Ojeda and Lizzie Markson. Watch here!

5:00pm- Humpday With Hampshire continues with Lance Bass, Gigi Gorgeous, Sarah Levy and Noah Reid.

6:30pm- La MaMa hosts LiveTalks: Take 2- conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in time of crisis. Today features Shawn Escarciga and Nadia Tykulsker of the NYC Low-Income Artist/Freelancer Relief Fund in conversation with Ryan Leach (Digital Media & Outreach Associate at La MaMa). Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Falstaff

(starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo, conducted by James Levine). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with a Young Sheldon reunion. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home: One Man, Two Guvnors

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Leung sings from his living room!

Matllin & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with Guys and Dolls!

Diaz and Burns sings from the vault!

Get your workout on with Mark Fisher Fitness!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You